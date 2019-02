The mega-hit Despacito by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than six billion views, the Google-owned service said Tuesday.The video, first released in January 2017 by Fonsi and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, already holds the record for the fastest two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days).Fonsi's Spanish-language hit, whose English title is Slowly, has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, Shape of You, by the British singer Ed Sheeran.The South Korean singer Psy was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his Gangnam Style in 2012, which also set off a dance craze.Psy is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views.Last year, after the Spanish song had crossed the five billion views threshold, it had been temporarily deleted from YouTube by a hacker group. Calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, the suspected hackers who only attacked Vevo's channel, had also written "Free Palestine" underneath popular videos that were still working on the website.The video-sharing platform, owned by internet conglomerate Google, later restored the deleted videos, including Despacito, to the relief of all fans everywhere. You can add to the video's number of views by watching it below:(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)