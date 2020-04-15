BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Desperate for Beer, 93-Year-Old Makes a Plea on Social Media, Gets 150 Cans

When 93-year-old Olive ran out of beer, she made a desperate appeal on social media | Image credit: Twitter

During her time in quarantine Olive Veronesi was close to finishing off her stock and no option to go out and buy more.

A woman in Seminole, Pennsylvania has a can of beer daily. During her time in quarantine, however, Olive Veronesi was close to finishing off her stock and no option to go out and buy more.

This desperate moment made the 93-year-old make an appeal. By urging a relative, the woman got photographed with a write and erase board that read: “I need more beer!!”

Standing in front of her window with a beer can in one hand and the appeal in other, Olive’s photo has since gone viral.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV posted the photo on their Facebook page, which got over 5 million views. Speaking to the portal, Olive said, “I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it”.

Her appeal reached the beer brand she was photographed consuming. A business reported tagged Coors Light on Olive’s news and the company rose to the occasion.

In a response tweet, the official handle of Coors wrote, “Olive asked and beer is on its way!”

And the next tweet, viola! Olive had ten 15 packs of Coors Light on her door.

Coors wrote, “We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive!”

Mark Linder of Molson Coors told KDKA TV that he put 10 cases of beer in a vehicle with his associate and drove up to the lady. He added that they “made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day”.

