Desperate for Beer, 93-Year-Old Makes a Plea on Social Media, Gets 150 Cans

A woman in Seminole, Pennsylvania has a can of beer daily. During her time in quarantine, however, Olive Veronesi was close to finishing off her stock and no option to go out and buy more.

This desperate moment made the 93-year-old make an appeal. By urging a relative, the woman got photographed with a write and erase board that read: “I need more beer!!”

93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, is staying home. But she has one request for her neighbors. @CoorsLight, you’re up! (📷 by @KDKA) pic.twitter.com/6itfzwxfNF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 12, 2020

Standing in front of her window with a beer can in one hand and the appeal in other, Olive’s photo has since gone viral.

Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA TV posted the photo on their Facebook page, which got over 5 million views. Speaking to the portal, Olive said, “I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it”.

Her appeal reached the beer brand she was photographed consuming. A business reported tagged Coors Light on Olive’s news and the company rose to the occasion.

Olive asked, and beer is on its way! https://t.co/VnUWwVh2t8 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 12, 2020

In a response tweet, the official handle of Coors wrote, “Olive asked and beer is on its way!”

And the next tweet, viola! Olive had ten 15 packs of Coors Light on her door.

Coors wrote, “We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive!”

We came. We saw. We delivered to a friend in need. Cheers, Olive! #TakeTimeToChill pic.twitter.com/EisV8Lp1k0 — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) April 13, 2020

Mark Linder of Molson Coors told KDKA TV that he put 10 cases of beer in a vehicle with his associate and drove up to the lady. He added that they “made sure Olive got her beer so she can continue her healthy regimen of a Coors light a day”.