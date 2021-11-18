Desperate Pakistani Cop Tries Selling His Children for Rs 50,000, Here's Why

On November 13, a video was uploaded on Twitter that showed a police officer standing on the side of the road with his kids. What caught attention was the fact that he was peddling his children as he was seen screaming that his children are for sale. The bizarre incident has gone viral on social media and as per media reports was an act of ‘desperation’. The sorrowful incident took place in Pakistan’s Sindh province’s Ghotki district. The officer, accompanied by his two small kids, screams to passers-by that he is selling his child for 50,000 Pakistani rupees. Some individuals began yelling at the cops, but when the truth was revealed, it was discovered that the issue was something else entirely. According to the individual, he had no other option since he required money for a bribe. This bribe was demanded by his supervisor in exchange for granting his request for leave to have his child treated for a medical issue.

Nisar Lashari is reportedly the name of the forlorn person in the dismal video. He works as a police officer in Pakistan’s Sindh province’s Ghotki district, where he is appointed to the prisons department. The video quickly went viral, and local media quickly picked up on the tale behind his desperate behaviour.

گھوٹکی کے پولیس اہلکار کو بچے کے علاج کے لیے چھٹی نہ ملی اور لاڑکانہ تبادلہ کردیا گیا، چھٹی لینے اور تبادلہ رکوانے کے لیے افسران کو پچاس ھزار روپے رشوت دینی پڑے گی، اہلکار پچاس ھزار میں ایک بیٹا بیچنے کی آوازیں لگاتا رہا۔ہائے انسانیت کہاں ہے 😧😮 pic.twitter.com/i9hRF7IsNQ— Sheikh Sarmad  (@ShSarmad71) November 13, 2021

According to VICE, the cop’s helplessness drove him to ask bystanders whether they would pay him for his kid. “I felt so helpless," Lashari stated to VICE. According to reports, Lashari requested a medical leave of absence so that he could take one of his children for a medical procedure. His superiors, however, refused to allow his leave and instead demanded a bribe. Lashari was later re-posted in Larkana, around 120 kilometres away.

He was quoted by the global digital news platform as said, “Why did they give me this punishment just for not paying a bribe?…. The people here are so powerful and there is usually no action taken against them.”

Lashari’s suffering became public after the video went viral. Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, finally interfered. The officer was returned to his previous station and given a 14-day leave for his son’s medical treatment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.