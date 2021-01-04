Desperate Times, Desperate Measures: Father Tapes Wife's Photo on Face to Feed Crying Baby

Feeding newborn babies can prove to be a difficult task, especially when the baby’s mother is not around. A Chinese man was facing a similar dilemma when his wailing baby girl was not drinking milk. But necessity is the mother of invention and this Chinese man took the help of technology to feed his daughter.

A resident of Wuyuan County of Jiangxi province, in China, used a smart tablet in which he opened a picture of his wife and placed it in front of his face using transparent tape. The man then holds the bottle of milk and feeds it to his daughter who believes it is her mother indeed. The child can be seen completely lost observing the picture of her mother on the tab in the footage.

The video was shared on Chinese social media application Weibo. In the footage, it can be seen that the baby even holds out her hand believing that it is actually her mother feeding her.

This is not the first time that a baby's refusal to not take milk from anybody else but the mother’s has turned a father to take desperate measures. Last year a report by the New York Post showed how a man in Brazil stuck a photograph of his wife on his face and wore a bra to feed his three-month-old baby. The Brazilian man had stuck the milk bottle inside the bra that he was wearing so that the baby could feel that he was being breastfed. The baby can be seen intently watching the picture of his mother stuck on his father’s face.

Newborn babies feel more attached to their mothers and recognise them more easily through their smell, sound, and by the time they are three-month-old they can recognise them and differentiate strangers from parents. According to a 2013 research done by RIKEN Brain Science Institute in Saitama, Japan, scientists studied the effect of a mother’s embrace on an infant and found that a mother’s arms are the best and the most natural place for a crying baby to calm down.

The research was conducted on both mice and humans and scientists found that in both a baby’s heart rate slows immediately and they stop crying when they are picked up. The babies also stop moving when they are in their mother’s arms which indicates a calming effect. The research found that a baby’s sense of body proximity is tied to its mother, which is why a whining baby will often look for their mothers.