Desperate to see Grandson Get Hitched, UK Grandmom Sets up Hilarious Tinder Profile for Him

The pressure faced by single people from their family is intense and that pressure multiplies when it is the dreaded Valentine's week. A 28-year-old single British man became a victim of his grandmother’s desperate wish for him to get a girlfriend when she set up his Tinder profile.

A report by The Sun shows how Scott Lefever, resident of Brentwood, Essex was completely unaware of his 82-year-old grandmother Trina Lazarus setting up a Tinder profile for him. What was even more surprising was how Trina described her grandson in the online dating application.

According to the report, Scott’s Tinder Bio reads: “Hi, I’m Trina, Scott’s nan.” It further says that Scott has been single for nearly two years now and she thinks that he needs her help, and that is why she has set him up on Tinder to help him get a girlfriend. Trina further gave other some basic details of Scott like his age and how he has no kids. The bio also mentioned that Trina’s “lovely” grandson is very untidy and needs a girlfriend who can cook unless she fancies beans on toast.

Pointing out some of Scott’s qualities, the bio says that Scott is a hard worker and is a “fantastic” tea maker, loves his films and TV, not a sporty boy but does love a walk. Talking about his cuisine preference, Trina mentioned that Scott’s favourite meal is a Chinese takeaway and if someone wants to know more, then they should certainly swipe right.

Although he was embarrassed initially, Scott posted the link of his Tinder Bio on Facebook and even received 26 matches in five days. Speaking to The Sun, Scott said that he was a bit annoyed when he found out that his grandmother had created a hilarious Tinder profile but he quickly saw the funny side to it and decided to take a chance.

Meanwhile Trina told the news portal that the sole reason for creating her grandson’s Tinder profile was to annoy him so that he could take her request to get married seriously. She said that she will not be alive for a long while and wants to see Scott getting married.