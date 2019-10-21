Take the pledge to vote

Despite Rohit and Ajinkya's Heroics, Umesh Yadav Stole the Show With 5 Sixes

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav unleashed his beast mode when he came out to bat on day two of the third Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Anurag Verma

October 21, 2019
Despite Rohit and Ajinkya's Heroics, Umesh Yadav Stole the Show With 5 Sixes
On a day when Rohit Sharma brought up a double ton, Ajinkya Rahane impressed fans with a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century, it was Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's cameo that got the Internet talking.

Indians have, so far, dominated with the bat in the ongoing Test series against the touring South Africans (2-0) and Hitman Rohit Sharma's promotion as the Test opener has only contributed to the nightmare of Faf du Plessis' side.

Sharma, who is having a dream run as an opener, has, so far, smashed two centuries and brought up a spectacular double ton in the third Test at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday. Sharma's knock of 212 has also helped him break Sir Don Bradman's 71-year-old record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.

Rohit Sharma now averages 99.84 at home. While Bradman averaged 98.22. No small feat.

While he was at it, India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, too, decided to have fun with the bat. Rahane smacked a glorious ton before he was dismissed by George Linde for 115.

But the show was far from over. After Ravindra Jadeja added a crucial half-century to India's scoreboard, it was the recently included pacer Umesh Yadav, who unleashed himself against debutant George Linde.

After smashing the first two balls for two sixes in his 29th over, Yadav targetted Linde again in his next, sending three towering sixes into the crowd, before he was caught behind by Proteas wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Yadav scored a blistering 31 in just 10 deliveries that he faced and helped India inch towards the 500-mark. India declared its first innings for 497/9 on day two of the third Test. Interestingly, with a strike rate of 310, Yadav topped the highest strike rate chart in a 10-ball innings in Test match history.

Yadav's innings came as a surprise to many, while others were in disbelief including Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Not just with the bat, Yadav provided a quick breakthrough on day two after he sent opener Quinton de Kock packing for a score of 4. He followed it up by uprooting skipper Faf du Plessis early on day three for a paltry score of 1.

