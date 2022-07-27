'Dessert Trio': This New York Lawyer Travels The World With His Three Cats

Travelling with pets is one of the most enjoyable activities. However, not many pet parents prefer it due to the hassles it may induce during the journey. But for Dan Nguyen it is a cakewalk.

Dan, who is a New York-based lawyer, is travelling the world with his wife and three cats – Spongecake, Donut, and Mocha. An Instagram page dedicated to their excursions documents the moments the couple spends with their cats while treading across the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

Carrying the furry trio in their designated backpacks, Dan, now, finds it hard to not travel without them. “We just could not think about travelling without them. They have become our family,” Dan told BBC. He said that his cats have now become used to these international trips and are so comfortable that they often doze off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

Talking about the beginning of their journey, Dan said, “Initially, they were just in their backpack carriers. So, they got used to the noise. Gradually we let them out of their backpacks.” The three cats and their pet parents have been to 10 places in Europe and the United States of America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Cake + Mocha + Donut (@spongecake_thescottishfold)

Speaking of their favourite destination, Dan claims that the cats love Venice. “There is something about the canals and the air where they are just very, very curious about the entire situation and so they are just fascinated by it,” he said.

Although Dan and his felines seem quite comfortable travelling, it is often a matter of responsibility for the owner when they are travelling with their pets. It is important that your pet is familiar with the commotion that they are subjected to while travelling. As Dan said, the process has to be incremental, in the sense, that one should start with short trips before planning a long excursion.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here