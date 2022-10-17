Detroit Airport's 'Parallel Reality' Screen Shows You Only Your Flight Details, Passengers in Disbelief

In what is being deemed as a ‘Parallel Reality Experience,’ a digital screen is being able to display personalised flight information to multiple users at the same same. This is being done through non-biometric object detection at the Detroit airport in the US. A video which has been uploaded on Reddit shows multiple people stunned after discovering this. The drill goes something like this: You scan your boarding pass, look up at the giant screen, and see just your flight information. It also includes the number of minutes it can take you to walk to the gate.

According to a report by Geek Wire, the technology was developed by Misapplied Sciences, It is a startup founded by a small team of Microsoft and Walt Disney Imagineering veterans.

Delta is using the high-tech departure board in Detroit as part of its digital identity experience. This allows travelers to speed processes like baggage check, security checkpoints and boarding.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather hundreds of comments. “Just imagining that at some point in the future domed pixels and surveillance cameras will be used to have personalised ads in real life,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “I wonder of this tech will be adapted for 3d displays. Instead of people apart it should be able to be your eyes. Simpler too as it doesn’t have to put out more images at once, just 2. Glasses free 3d display should be awesome.”

Albert Ng, the company’s CEO and co-founder, while speaking to Geek Wire said, “Multiple people can be looking at the same pixel at the same time, and yet perceive a completely different color.” He further elaborated how its each individual pixel. “Then, we can create displays by having arrays of these multi-view pixels, and we can control the colors of light that each pixel sends,” he added. Also, after coordinating all those light rays together, one can form images at different locations.

