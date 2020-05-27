BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Devastating Visuals Show Uttarakhand Burning in Forest Fire, #PrayForUttarakhand Trends on Twitter

Photos tweeted by @ArushiNishank.

Horrific photos and videos of wildfires in the state of Uttarakhand have flooded microblogging website Twitter.

  • News18.com
  May 27, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, devastating visuals of forest fire in the state of Uttarakhand have sent social media in a state of panic. Uttarakhand, which is prone to forest fires due to increased temperatures every year, reported 46 instances of wildfire this year.

According to a report published in TOI on May 24, the forest fire has consumed 51.34 hectares of cover thus far since the first incident was reported.

Kumaon region reported the maximum wildfires with 21 incidents while Garhwal and reserve forest areas reported 16 and 9 instances respectively, the report further added.

Destressed about the flora and fauna gutted by fire in the state, several residents tweeted out videos and photos of the wildfires with hashtag #PrayForUttarakhand which soon became the top trending topic on the platform on Wednesday.










Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda in a tweet, however, urged netizens to refrain from spreading panic and asked them to stop comparing the "natural phenomenon" of Uttarakhand to Australian bushfires.



