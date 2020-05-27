Devastating Visuals Show Uttarakhand Burning in Forest Fire, #PrayForUttarakhand Trends on Twitter

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, devastating visuals of forest fire in the state of Uttarakhand have sent social media in a state of panic. Uttarakhand, which is prone to forest fires due to increased temperatures every year, reported 46 instances of wildfire this year.

According to a report published in TOI on May 24, the forest fire has consumed 51.34 hectares of cover thus far since the first incident was reported.

Kumaon region reported the maximum wildfires with 21 incidents while Garhwal and reserve forest areas reported 16 and 9 instances respectively, the report further added.

Destressed about the flora and fauna gutted by fire in the state, several residents tweeted out videos and photos of the wildfires with hashtag #PrayForUttarakhand which soon became the top trending topic on the platform on Wednesday.





2020 is the worst year ever. So many innocent life is in danger. #Uttarakhand#PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/71jssKe6eF — Chandni Agrawal (@chandnia941) May 27, 2020









46 Wildfires & Over Half The Wildlife Species In Danger: Uttarakhand Has Been Burning For 4 Days. We prayed for Australia, now its time to pray for Uttarakhand.#PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Yew8IszZ6n

It's a moment of utter grief for the entire nation as our devbhoomi Uttarakhand faces the forest fire crisis, and the wildlife specifies that reside in the forest are in grave danger. Please #PrayForUttarakhand that this catastrophy stops with no more loss of our flora & fauna. pic.twitter.com/jxKfSur9PI — Arushi Nishank (@ArushiNishank) May 26, 2020









It saddens me to see these beautiful mountains and forests and the wildlife that finds refuge here under the onslaught of these devastating forest fires for the past 4 days.The govt has to step in with measures to control and provide relief immediately. #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/YFuPNm5aLa — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) May 27, 2020









Uttarakhand Forests burning since days. But no media coverage and outrage because it's not Amazon or Australian Forest Fire!! #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/HQCAhdxNtv

In past four days, there have been 46 wildfires in Uttarakhand. Over 50 hectare land has been gutted in fire and almost half of the wildlife is being reported to be in danger. #PrayForUttarakhand #UttarakhandWildfire pic.twitter.com/QE4iDmzYA0

Our thoughts and prayers are with Uttarakhand this morning with the sad news of the terrible forest fires in the state. We hope the fires are extinguished soon, and pray for the speedy recovery of the people and wildlife who were injured.#PrayForUttarakhand — Ron Malka (@DrRonMalka) May 27, 2020



Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda in a tweet, however, urged netizens to refrain from spreading panic and asked them to stop comparing the "natural phenomenon" of Uttarakhand to Australian bushfires.

