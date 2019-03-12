English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
Lilly Singh aka IISuperwomanII copying Madhuri Dixit's 'eyebrow-raising' moves got the attention of the star herself.
Lilly Singh aka IISuperwomanII copying Madhuri Dixit's 'eyebrow-raising' moves got the attention of the star herself.
Loading...
Youtuber Lilly Singh is known for her quirky humour, and also for being very vocal about her love for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.
When she finally got to collaborate with the actress in 2014, her subscribers couldn't be happier.
Singh has been continuing her love for Dixit through various tributes after that, and in her latest one, which is a collaboration with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, the IISuperwomanII manages to raise a few eyebrows.
Copying Dixit's iconic moves from the song 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' from the movie Devdas, Singh posted how she was 'raising her eyebrows,' at the song - much like the actress did in the original.
As the video started going viral, Dixit also noticed it and responded, saying that she loved it.
Both Bhuvan Bam and Lilly Singh couldn't stop "fan-girling" since.
As couldn't the rest of the Internet.
Madhuri Dixit's original version of this is below, which is guaranteed to some eyebrow raises.
When she finally got to collaborate with the actress in 2014, her subscribers couldn't be happier.
Singh has been continuing her love for Dixit through various tributes after that, and in her latest one, which is a collaboration with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, the IISuperwomanII manages to raise a few eyebrows.
Copying Dixit's iconic moves from the song 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' from the movie Devdas, Singh posted how she was 'raising her eyebrows,' at the song - much like the actress did in the original.
Finally learned how to move my eyebrows like queen @MadhuriDixit. I just needed a little help from @Bhuvan_Bam pic.twitter.com/wWKvtvNynD
— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 10, 2019
As the video started going viral, Dixit also noticed it and responded, saying that she loved it.
Hahah this is simply brilliant! Can't stop laughing Totally made my day https://t.co/dfEeqmF1md
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 10, 2019
Both Bhuvan Bam and Lilly Singh couldn't stop "fan-girling" since.
❤️
— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 10, 2019
Mera din bann gaya aaj☺️♥️
— Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 10, 2019
As couldn't the rest of the Internet.
Look atchu getting tweeted by your childhood idols pic.twitter.com/Zl1CCqsBRu
— Suri (@TeamSuperMumbai) March 11, 2019
Devdas 2 looks good
— Suri (@TeamSuperMumbai) March 10, 2019
The expressions on @Bhuvan_Bam's face are cracking me up!
— Bridget 's Lilly (@teamsuperlovesu) March 10, 2019
The eyebrow dance took me totally out I've been trying to duplicate that for years!!!! I love @MadhuriDixit and love Bollywood movies. #Devdas Remake. #Classic— Tina Louise (@tina_louise_007) March 11, 2019
we love a good backup dancer— elena (@LillysCosmo) March 10, 2019
Exactly the same, I see no difference.— Veruna Padayachee (@veruna_96) March 10, 2019
Madhuri Dixit's original version of this is below, which is guaranteed to some eyebrow raises.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
- From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results