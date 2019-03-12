LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves

Lilly Singh aka IISuperwomanII copying Madhuri Dixit's 'eyebrow-raising' moves got the attention of the star herself.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 12, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Youtuber Lilly Singh is known for her quirky humour, and also for being very vocal about her love for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

When she finally got to collaborate with the actress in 2014, her subscribers couldn't be happier.

Singh has been continuing her love for Dixit through various tributes after that, and in her latest one, which is a collaboration with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, the IISuperwomanII manages to raise a few eyebrows.

Copying Dixit's iconic moves from the song 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' from the movie Devdas, Singh posted how she was 'raising her eyebrows,' at the song - much like the actress did in the original.



As the video started going viral, Dixit also noticed it and responded, saying that she loved it.



Both Bhuvan Bam and Lilly Singh couldn't stop "fan-girling" since.






As couldn't the rest of the Internet.
















Madhuri Dixit's original version of this is below, which is guaranteed to some eyebrow raises.

