Devendra Fadnavis' Old Photos Posing as Model for Nagpur Garment Store Go Viral

Twitter has just discovered BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ photos from his modelling days. Photographer Vivek Ranade had once roped him in to pose for his clients. In fact, Fadnavis’ friends had also pushed him along during his early career as a model around 2006. Now, his photos posing for a Nagpur garment store in colourful attire have found their way onto Twitter again, as younger people are just finding out about it. Suffice it to say, Fadnavis’ modelling photos serve as quite a contrast to his current get-up, which is in keeping with what politicians in India usually wear. Fadnavis reportedly also posed as a chef for certain advertisements. The Nagpur garment shop had put up five hoardings featuring him around the city.

“Dad just told me about Devendra Fadnavis’ career as a model for Nagpur Garment Store. Goodnight,” Twitter user and comedian Agrima Joshua wrote on the microblogging platform. The good citizens of Twitter, naturally, were in a bit of a shock. Some even tweeted about how they had thought the photos had been Photoshopped.

Dad just told me about Devendra Fadnavis' career as a model for Nagpur Garment Store. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/dI7AGOVPrH — Agrima Joshua (@Agrimonious) June 26, 2022

I mean, it's cute but funny asf😭 https://t.co/se7SoR4ABA — anjali mishraaaa;) (@bleachinmyeyes_) June 28, 2022

the way i had a tiny crush on him in 2014 or smthng😭😭 https://t.co/W1a5jkGxvI — anonymous mf is streaming comfort (@thakelinsaan) June 27, 2022

Wow he has aged like a pro. Good to see has other talents as well 👍 https://t.co/3MqPV7gK7e — क्रर्ग्रक्ष (@krargraksh) June 27, 2022

THIS CANT BE REAL https://t.co/3wIxESUSXt — the cockroach eating fed (@boogabooga234) June 27, 2022

bigg bombay vikings falguni pathak energy >> https://t.co/dgz4aEV0HK — Vijay Singh (@ohthatvijay) June 27, 2022

This is not photoshopped? 😳 — Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) June 27, 2022

Fadnavis is not the only politician who has some flair for modelling. AAP’s Raghav Chadha turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week this year. He was walking for designer Pawan Sachdev, wearing a black ensemble and a brown belt. Soon enough, a video of the AAP leader’s “modelling” stint went viral on social media. Chadha walked the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurrana and as per a Livemint report, this was Chadha’s first strut down a ramp.

