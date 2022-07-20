'Devil's Work': Hostile Nun Interrupts Photoshoot to Stop Female Models from Kissing

A video of a nun separating two female models from kissing has gone viral on the internet. The scene took place in Naples’ Spanish Quarter in Italy, where models Serena De Ferrari and Kyshan Wilson were kissing each other on a street. The interesting part is that the women were not randomly making out but were posing for a photo shoot for the Not Yet Magazine. Yet, even with the cameras and production team on the location, the sight of the women kissing displeased a Catholic nun. After pulling the actresses apart, the elderly nun scolded them for their actions and blurted out some prayers in Italian. Respecting the age of the elderly nun and her firm religious beliefs, the two actresses did not say anything and only laughed at her displeasure.

Watch the video here:

The official Instagram handle of the Not Yet Magazine shared the video of this incident with the caption, “When you go viral but not for something good.”

A report in Times Now stated that the makeup artist for the shoot told local media after the unexpected intervention that the nun had initially asked the production team if they had been to mass that morning.

“We were in the Quartieri Spagnoli, in an alley, doing a shoot for a magazine with the two protagonists of Mare Fuori as models. Suddenly a nun came and asked us if we went to mass in the morning,” said Roberts Mastalia.

She further added that the nun blamed the younger generation for spreading coronavirus. When she noticed the two models were kissing, she went ahead to intervene.

The video first went viral on Reddit and now has been uploaded on other social media platforms.

