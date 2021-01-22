Devoted Dog Patiently Waits Outside Hospital for Days to Meet Her Sick Owner in Turkey

A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

AP image

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

AP image

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.

Last year in December, a 30-seconds long video of a loyal dog that had refused to eat or drink anything as he waited for his deceased owner in China melted the internet user’s hearts.

According to the local media, the faithful dog had been expecting its owner to return since he recently died. In a heart-wrenching video filmed through a window, shared by Xuanwo Video, the dog could be seen lying in a room full of newspapers, magazines, medical check-up reports and other waste. He was visibly sad, unwell and hopeless, unaware that his owner had died.

The story reported by China’s Xuanwo Video, affiliated to local newspaper Xi’an Business, claimed that the dog was seen lying in a room in Guiyang, the Guizhou Province capital in southern China.

They claimed that the dog had been a loyal companion for over 15 years to an octogenarian and not knowing he died, the canine had been expecting its owner to return ever since, reported the video news website. A neighbour in conversation with Xuanwo told them that it had been waiting for its late owner, and had not consumed food or liquid since the owner passed away.

(With AP inputs)