Devotee Donates 2,000 Kg of Pickles to Shrine in Andhra Pradesh Where 1 Lakh Meals Are Served Daily

An unusual offering of two tonnes of pickles was made by a devotee to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday, an official of the temple said.

After offering worship at the temple, the devotee Kaaturi Ramu from Chirravuru village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh handed over the pickles to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) Board chairman YV Subba Reddy at the temple-run pilgrims free meal canteen, the official told PTI.

Different varieties of vegetable pickles, including mango, lemon, tomato, and gongura were packed in plastic canisters, the official said.

Ramu requested the TTD to utilise pickles at the canteen where over a lakh meals were served daily to the visiting devotees.

Meanwhile, a TTD press release said the foundation stone would be laid on February for the construction of a replica of the temple of Goddess Padmavathi to be built by the TTD in Chennai.

The foundation stone would be laid by the seer of Kanchi Kamakota Peetham Vijayendra Saraswati, the release quoted the TTD Board chairman as saying.

A few days ago, around 20 transgenders from Rajasthan donated lakhs of rupees for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling it an emotional moment of their life as they maintained that centuries ago Lord Rama had blessed that Kalyug will usher in good times for them.

The transgenders expressed their happiness to be a part of the Ram Temple story, adding that they will add more to their good deeds.

Rekha buaji, a transgender from Mewar region donated Rs 5,111,11 for the construction of the holy shrine.

Speaking to IANS, she said: This is a historic moment and hence people from all sections of the society should connect with each other to contribute to the Temple's construction. I pray to God that entire Bharat stands united for the construction. I wish Lord Rama showers his blessings for a prosperous India.

Similarly, Kiranbai, another transgender from Beowar, donated Rs 3,21,000 with a dream that a grand Ram Temple will come up in Ayodhya and bring in Ram Rajya soon.

However, the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has run into some bad luck as far as donations are concerned.

The world famous temple is awash with Rs 50 crore demonetised cash offerings, which it continued to receive from the devotees, but could not utilise.

"Though the Central government had demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016, devotees continued to offer demonetised notes," said a TTD official.

As a result, the temple in southern Andhra Pradesh received 1.8 lakh notes of Rs 1,000, amounting to Rs 18 crore, and 6.34 lakh notes of Rs 500, amounting to Rs 31.7 crore. All the offered demonetised notes amounted to a total of around Rs 50 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)