1-min read

Devotees of Lord Kallazhagar Move Procession to Let Ambulance Pass in Tamil Nadu

A crowd in a busy street where the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai was being carried down, parted to let an ambulance through.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 27, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Devotees of Lord Kallazhagar Move Procession to Let Ambulance Pass in Tamil Nadu
A crowd in a busy street where the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai was being carried down, parted to let an ambulance through.
A video shot during the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in Tamil Nadu is the reassuring story of humanity you need on the Internet today.

The video shot from an aerial view shows a procession of the the Hindu deity Lord Kallazhagar surrounded by devotees. The deity appears to be moving down a crowded road on a procession on a floral palanquin in Madurai. A sea of people can be seen thronging the procession.

At the beginning of the video, people can be seen crowding around the the procession, and there is barely any space for movement. This, however, changes as soon as an ambulance arrives on the scene and miraculously manages to make its way through the crowd. Police and the devotees within a matter of seconds move out of the way and to create a passage for the ambulance. Policemen can be seen clearing the pat for the ambulance to pass.

The aerial video depicts a sea of people that part like army ants to create a straight path fort he ambulance to pass.




True meaning of devotion? Twitter agrees.







