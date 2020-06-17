BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Dhal Gaya Din': Telangana Police Training to the Tunes of Mohammed Rafi Amuses Twitter

Image from video tweeted by @IPS_Association.

Image from video tweeted by @IPS_Association.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, Rafi can be heard singing the tunes of 'Dhal Gaya Din' from 1970 flick 'Humjoli' in a now-viral video as he conducts physical training for recruits of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP).

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Share this:

Mohammad Rafi, an ASI in Telangana, is making waves on the Internet for his unique wat of incorporating the tunes of his Bollywood legend namesake while conducting energetic drill practice for the recruits.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, Rafi can be heard singing the tunes of 'Dhal Gaya Din' from 1970 flick Humjoli starring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar as he conducts physical training for recruits of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP).

A part of Rafi's drill was first shared across on Twitter by IPS officer Anil Kumar on Sunday who wrote, "Hats Off to this Drill Instructor."

As the video left the Internet amused with many cheering for Rafi's style, a video was later tweeted by the official Twitter account of Indian Police Service Association that showed Rafi taking notes from his namesake, Mohammed Rafi, who is considered to be one of the most influential singers in the industry.

"Training Tunes By Rafi ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name," the IPS association wrote in a tweet before adding, "ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills."

The tweet was complete with a hashtag "#HumansInKhaki."

Twitterati was on board with his style and Rafi was widely praised on the microblogging site for keeping the drill alive with his passion and enthusiasm.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading