'Dhal Gaya Din': Telangana Police Training to the Tunes of Mohammed Rafi Amuses Twitter

Mohammad Rafi, an ASI in Telangana, is making waves on the Internet for his unique wat of incorporating the tunes of his Bollywood legend namesake while conducting energetic drill practice for the recruits.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, Rafi can be heard singing the tunes of 'Dhal Gaya Din' from 1970 flick Humjoli starring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar as he conducts physical training for recruits of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP).

A part of Rafi's drill was first shared across on Twitter by IPS officer Anil Kumar on Sunday who wrote, "Hats Off to this Drill Instructor."

Hats Off to this Drill Instructor ..👍👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uzh5rD3Rmy — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) June 14, 2020

As the video left the Internet amused with many cheering for Rafi's style, a video was later tweeted by the official Twitter account of Indian Police Service Association that showed Rafi taking notes from his namesake, Mohammed Rafi, who is considered to be one of the most influential singers in the industry.

"Training Tunes By Rafi ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name," the IPS association wrote in a tweet before adding, "ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills."

The tweet was complete with a hashtag "#HumansInKhaki."

Twitterati was on board with his style and Rafi was widely praised on the microblogging site for keeping the drill alive with his passion and enthusiasm.

Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and Instructors like him make it easier to learn. — MS🇮🇳 (@covertcamo) June 16, 2020

Great 👍 sir हमे गर्व आप पर जो पुरी लगन से देश के जवानो को ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हे l आप सब के लिए एक inspiration हे l 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️Salute sir 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️जय हिंद 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ashish tak (@Ashish474941) June 16, 2020

Brilliant and should be copied by other states too — Krsna (@narayan_krs) June 16, 2020

Very talented person. — LAKHBIR S. RANA (@LAKHBIRSRANA1) June 16, 2020

Another gem hats off ❤️

This will lots of youth to join police service pic.twitter.com/DApRU9VCpV — arshad (@arshad2399) June 14, 2020