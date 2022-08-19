Dhanashree Changes Surname, Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Cryptic Message But Denies Trouble Rumours

Team India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has recently been in the news for his relationship. It all started when Dhanashree dropped her surname ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle. This sparked the rumours of trouble in the relationship. At the same time, Chahal posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram story which left his fans in conjecture. The picture had a quote that read, “New Life Loading”. The sheer timing of Chahal’s “New Life Loading” post coinciding with Dhanashree’s decision to change her name left the netizens in a tizzy. Dhanashree also had previously shared a similar mysterious Instagram post that read, “A princess will always turn her pain into power”.

Chahal and Dhanashree are one of the internet’s most popular couples. They constantly entertain their fans and keep them up to date about their lives on social media.

The above developments sparked several rumors on social media. Their fans went completely berserk due to the same. However, putting an end to the confusion, Chahal issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the rumours. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and Light to Everyone.”

The 32-year-old is part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 32-year-old will has come a long way after being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad to transforming himself into an essential cog of the Men in Blue in limited overs format.

He has almost cemented his place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after an impressive IPL season with Rajasthan Royals followed by impressive performances in Indian colours. He was the Purple Cap winner IPL 2022 after claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches for his new franchise.

