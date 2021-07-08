Dharamshala Boy Schooling Unmasked Tourists in Viral Video Becomes Police Mascot

Remember the little kid who went viral recently after he was seen walking on a crowded street and scolding everyone who was walking without a mask in Dharamshala? He has now been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols. Five-year-old Amit recently appeared in a video where he was seen holding a plastic stick with which he poked everyone who passed him by and asked, “Tumhara mask kaha hai?" (Where is your mask?) But unsurprisingly, no one paid much attention to him. The video was shared on the Instagram page

‘Dharmshalalocal’ and soon became viral.

Following Amit going viral, the local police honoured Amit by presenting him with a Pahari cap and snacks as a token of appreciation. Abhay Karki, who runs the Instagram page Dharmshalalocal, told Hindustan Times, “An elderly couple gifted him clothes while many want to fund his education," adding that they will speak to his parent once they return since they are currently out of town.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a huge surge in the arrival of tourists following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Most tourists not following the Covid 19 protocol during their stay in the state resulted in the Central Government writing to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to not let their guard down. Security in Manali has been increased while the police are keeping a watch for strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines among tourists. The police have issued 308 challans, with fines totalling a whopping Rs 2.77 lakh in Manali between June 27 and July 6.

Shimla on the other hand is facing a water crisis due to this sudden influx of tourists. Jal Nigam’s Assistant General Manager Mahmood Shaikh said that apart from that, the increase in water consumption has dried up water sources in Koti-Barandi, Cheyd, and Churat due to which, the city’s largest water reserve in Gumma, has been under immense stress.

