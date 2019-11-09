Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dhawan Nails Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge But Bhuvneshwar's Comment Wins the Show

Shikhar Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a video where he, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Khaleel Ahmed could be seen completing Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge from 'Housefull 4'.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Dhawan Nails Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge But Bhuvneshwar's Comment Wins the Show
Screenshot from video uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan / Instagram.

Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not be playing at present for India but he is keeping a tab on his teammates through social media.

On Thursday, the Men in Blue registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot to level the series.

After the victory, opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video where he, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed can be seen recreating a scene from recently released Bollywood movie Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar.

In the 30-second video, as soon as Chahal makes a loud sound, Dhawan forgets everything for a brief moment. Soon after Dhawan posted the video along with the caption "Bala ke side effects".

Bhuvneshwar came up with a cheeky response "Bhulne k acting k kya zarurt wo to natural talent hai," he said.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya had also taken the viral challenge, posting a video on Twitter and replicating the crazy dance steps from this wacky song. Pandya uploaded the video saying that he was an Akshay Kumar fan and was super excited to take up the challenge. While others also wished to see his cricketer brother Hardik Pandya take up the challenge.

India and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the series-deciding third and final T20I in Nagpur on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)

