Dhawan Puts on His Dancing Shoes to Wish Daughter Aliyah Birthday With Adorable Video

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wished daughter Aliyah Dhawan on her birthday in an adorable way. The cricketer posted a video of the two practising dance at the house.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day”.

In the video, Dhawan and Aliyah can be seen syncing steps before Aliyah gets shy and breaks off the routine. Dhawan’s youngest child Zoravar can be also seen peeking in the frame.

Aliyah commented on the post, cheekily thanking her “papa” for choosing the particular video as the birthday post. She ended the comment with sincerity by saying, “Love u so much papa miss you (sic)”.

Based on Aliyah missing her father, it can be assumed that they have been quarantining separately. Dhawan regularly shares glimpses of his quarantine life with wife Ayesha and son Zoravar.

Aliyah is the firstborn of Ayesha from her first marriage. Aliyah has a younger sister Rhea.

In March, Dhawan had praised Aliyah for shaving her head to support and raise funds for cancer patients. He wrote that he was immensely proud of his daughter.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old left-hander can be seen exercising with his family as well as having a bit of dress-up fun while in isolation.