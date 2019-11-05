Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Dhawan Sharing an Adorable Moment With Rohit Sharma's Daughter Will Make You Go 'Awww'

Dhawan was seen playing with Rohit's daughter Samaira who was sitting on his father's lap. Rohit became a father in January this year during India's tour of Australia.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dhawan Sharing an Adorable Moment With Rohit Sharma's Daughter Will Make You Go 'Awww'
Screenshot from video uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan / Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are one of the most lethal opening pairs in limited-overs cricket currently.

And it is common knowledge that their bonhomie goes beyond the cricket pitch and an example of that could be seen in a video which Dhawan uploaded on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

Dhawan was seen playing with Rohit's daughter Samaira who was sitting on his father's lap. Rohit became a father in January this year during India's tour of Australia.

"Some masti with adorable Samaira," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Some masti with adorable Samaira ❤ @rohitsharma45

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Rohit recently made his debut as an opener in Test cricket in India's just-concluded series against South Africa.

He took the series by storm, scoring a whopping 529 runs in six innings.

He also scored his maiden double hundred in Test cricket in that series and ended up in the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings, thus becoming one of the few batsmen to be in the top 10 in all formats of the game.

Dhawan and Rohit will be reunited when India play Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, the first of which will be played in Delhi on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram