Dhawan Twerks Hilariously after Dodging Another 'Mankad' Attempt by Ashwin

Anyone who has been following this year's action-packed season of the Indian Premier League would be aware of the now-infamous "mankading" controversy kicked up by Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin. But the last match between Punjab and Delhi Capitals saw batsman Shikhar Dhawan fending off Ashwin's attempts to "Mankad" him with an incredible dance.The incident occurred on Saturday during Punjab's away game in the capital's Feroze Shah Kotla stadium. Ashwin, who seems to be gathering quite a notoriety for "mankading", tried the oft-criticized technique of dismissing non-strikers on Dhawan.It happened in the 13th over of the match, when Ashwin while bowling, noticed that Dhawan, who was at the non-striker end, had stepped out of the crease. Ashwin instantly started retracing his steps to the crease, hoping to score another "Mankad". The left-handed all-rounder, however, who seemed alert and on the look-out for Ashwin's cruel intentions, quickly managed to dodge the mankading. He quickly returned to his spot, got down on one knee and thumped his bat into the crease.But the best part came when Ashwin began his run up to bowl. Just as the skipper started running, Dhawan broke into an impromptu jig to celebrate avoiding the "mankading". He twerked seemed to enjoy himself for a few seconds while mocking Ashwin before returning to play.A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by IPL's official handle.For the unaware, " mankading " is a controversial technique to out a player, made popular by Indian opener and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad in which the bowler hits the wicket on the non-striker's end before delivery if the non-striker batsman is outside of the crease. The opener stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and broke the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.In 2019, Ashwin brought the "Mankad" back when he dismissed Josh Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals at 68 runs earlier in the IPL season.Many people on social media were amused by the video. Many praised Dhawan, who is often called "Gabbar" by fans, for the "perfect trolling" and asked Ashwin to watch his ways.