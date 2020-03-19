English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Dhinchak Pooja is Back With a Coronavirus Song And This is All We Need to Work From Home

Dhinchak Pooja / YouTube.

Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja, is back with another gem-- an awareness song about the pandemic coronavirus.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Guess what?

Dhinchak Pooja is back.

Pooja Jain, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who became an Internet sensation with pop hits such as 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' and 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash,' is back in town with an all-new song titled 'Hoga Na Corona'.

Of course, the song is about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that has sent the world in a state of lockdown and claimed as many lives as 8980 worldwide.

The song, released on March 19, begins with an important disclaimer which states that Dhinchak's new gem, the coronavirus awareness song, is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Should you exhibit any symptoms that may overlap with those of coronavirus patients, go see a doctor. Also, no animals were harmed in her video, she informs.

disclaimer

This is how it goes:


Corona corona kaam yeh karo na

Dua yeh karo na, kisi ko yeh hona

(Go pray that no one catches corona)

Hoga na corona

haath tu dhona

Jaldi se sona

Time na khona

(You won't catch corona if you wash your hands, sleep early and don't waste time)

Tension tum lo na

Babu ho ya sona

Baad mein na rona

Mazaak mein na lo na

(Don't take tension, whether you are babu or sona, don't cry later, don't take corona lightly)

You can watch Dhinchak Pooja's complete video on coronavirus here:

