Dhinchak Pooja is Back With a Coronavirus Song And This is All We Need to Work From Home

Guess what?

Dhinchak Pooja is back.

Pooja Jain, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who became an Internet sensation with pop hits such as 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' and 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash,' is back in town with an all-new song titled 'Hoga Na Corona'.

Of course, the song is about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) that has sent the world in a state of lockdown and claimed as many lives as 8980 worldwide.

The song, released on March 19, begins with an important disclaimer which states that Dhinchak's new gem, the coronavirus awareness song, is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Should you exhibit any symptoms that may overlap with those of coronavirus patients, go see a doctor. Also, no animals were harmed in her video, she informs.

This is how it goes:







Corona corona kaam yeh karo na



Dua yeh karo na, kisi ko yeh hona

(Go pray that no one catches corona)

Hoga na corona



haath tu dhona



Jaldi se sona



Time na khona

(You won't catch corona if you wash your hands, sleep early and don't waste time)

Tension tum lo na



Babu ho ya sona



Baad mein na rona



Mazaak mein na lo na

(Don't take tension, whether you are babu or sona, don't cry later, don't take corona lightly)

You can watch Dhinchak Pooja's complete video on coronavirus here:

