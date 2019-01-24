English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhinchak Pooja is Back With a New Gem 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di' and You Will Be Hooked
The Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new song called 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di'.
Image credit: Dhinchak Pooja / YouTube
Loading...
Sure, Rebecca Black gave birth to the cringe-pop genre with Friday back in 2011 but back home Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja has carried on the art beautifully by releasing one gem after another.
And let's admit it, we are all addicted to 'cringe-pop' because these songs that are so bad, that they are actually delicious.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who became an Internet sensation with hits such as 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' and 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash,' is back in business with an all new song called 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di' and we feel the classic Dhinchak is back.
For the true Dhinchakians, there's another good news. Not only has she lent her voice for the new track but has also done pretty much all that goes into the making of a song.
Here's what the credit reads:
Lyrics/ compose - Dhinchak Pooja
Singer - Dhinchak Pooja
Artist - Dhinchak Pooja
Video Editing - Dhinchak Pooja
Directed by Dhinchak Pooja
Produced by Dhinchak Pooja
The lyrics go like this and we're sure you'll be hooked.
Office bhi jaandi hai
Pani Puri khaati hai
Duniya chalandi hai
Jahan par bhi jaati hai, aag lagandi hai
Bhar bhar ke yeh note udandi hai
Naache... jab kudi dilli di naache
If you wish to go down the memory lane, you're welcome.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
And let's admit it, we are all addicted to 'cringe-pop' because these songs that are so bad, that they are actually delicious.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who became an Internet sensation with hits such as 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' and 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash,' is back in business with an all new song called 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di' and we feel the classic Dhinchak is back.
For the true Dhinchakians, there's another good news. Not only has she lent her voice for the new track but has also done pretty much all that goes into the making of a song.
Here's what the credit reads:
Lyrics/ compose - Dhinchak Pooja
Singer - Dhinchak Pooja
Artist - Dhinchak Pooja
Video Editing - Dhinchak Pooja
Directed by Dhinchak Pooja
Produced by Dhinchak Pooja
The lyrics go like this and we're sure you'll be hooked.
Office bhi jaandi hai
Pani Puri khaati hai
Duniya chalandi hai
Jahan par bhi jaati hai, aag lagandi hai
Bhar bhar ke yeh note udandi hai
Naache... jab kudi dilli di naache
If you wish to go down the memory lane, you're welcome.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Slay American Flag Polo & Snakeskin Look on Streets of L.A.
- PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 Collaboration Teased, Zombie Mode on the Cards
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- Kangana Ranaut Denies Apologising to Karni Sena, Says They Should Not Play Their Ego Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results