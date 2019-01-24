Dhinchak Pooja is Back With a New Gem 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di' and You Will Be Hooked

Sure, Rebecca Black gave birth to the cringe-pop genre with Friday back in 2011 but back home Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja has carried on the art beautifully by releasing one gem after another.And let's admit it, we are all addicted to 'cringe-pop' because these songs that are so bad, that they are actually delicious.The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who became an Internet sensation with hits such as 'Swag Wali Topi', 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj', 'Dilon Ka Shooter' and 'Baapu Dede Thoda Cash,' is back in business with an all new song called 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di' and we feel the classic Dhinchak is back.For the true Dhinchakians, there's another good news. Not only has she lent her voice for the new track but has also done pretty much all that goes into the making of a song.Lyrics/ compose - Dhinchak PoojaSinger - Dhinchak PoojaArtist - Dhinchak PoojaVideo Editing - Dhinchak PoojaDirected by Dhinchak PoojaProduced by Dhinchak PoojaThe lyrics go like this and we're sure you'll be hooked.Office bhi jaandi haiPani Puri khaati haiDuniya chalandi haiJahan par bhi jaati hai, aag lagandi haiBhar bhar ke yeh note udandi haiNaache... jab kudi dilli di naacheIf you wish to go down the memory lane, you're welcome.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.