Dhinchak Pooja's New Song 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam' is the 'Last Thing' Netizens Wanted from 2020

After cringe-pops including 'Selfie Mainey Le Liya', 'Dilo ka shooter', 'Swag Wali Topi', YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest release, Roz Roz Ka Kaam.

As the title suggests, the song is all about the daily chores of Pooja, who narrates her entire day-to-day activities in a song with no music and rhythm, well that's what makes her viral.

The video shows Pooja getting up and brushing her teeth, then making tea, taking a shower, going to work, clicking selfies, trying to drive while sitting on an arm chair (..okay then!), returning home, watching TV, going to bed and suddenly holding a microphone and smiling. Well, yes that's all about the bizarre viral song.

The song video that was released on October 9 has already garnered over 1 lakh views. However, to save herself from some massive trolling, Pooja has turned off her comments.

And like all the other time, the song was immediately turned into a meme material with netziens unable to keep calm at the music and whatever she tried to do there!

Dhinchak Pooja Releases new song.Le public: pic.twitter.com/IIngG3X1IY — Ankit Poddar (@poddar_25) October 15, 2020

Me watching Dhinchak pooja's new song: pic.twitter.com/qDGAk66dYh — IMPOSToR (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 15, 2020

I was alive until now only to witness this — (@dusnumberi_sanj) October 16, 2020

Please tell me she is being intentionally bad? Like she knows that that's her USP and it'll sell? She has to. I don't think she's THAT deluded that she is under the impression that this is good. Right? RIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/d6LQXb4902 — Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) October 16, 2020

Dhinchak, whose real name is Pooja Jain, hails from East Delhi in the national capital, and first came up with the song "Swag waali topi".

Dhinchak's claim to fame are songs that have been dubbed "bad". Yet, tracks like "Selfie mainai leli aaj" and "Daaru" went viral on digital platforms.

Does she purposely sing in such a manner to gain eyeballs on social media platforms?

"No. No money has been spent on music and beat... That's why it seems funny. The kind of lyrics I know, I write... And even if I put money and it doesn't come out well, then also it wouldn't seem right," said the 23-year-old in a 2017 interview.