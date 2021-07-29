What Makes Dholavira, Newest Entrant in World Heritage List, a Major Harappan Site

The UNESCO this week added yet another archeological site to its list of world heritage list when it added Dholavira in Kutch district of Gujarat as one. The Harrapan-era village takes its pride of place as the first site of Indus Valley Civilisation in India to be marked as such. Dholavira earned the distinction at the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on at Fuzhou, China. Recently, the UN body had also included the Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple in Telangana in the list.

The UNESCO on its website has called the Dholavira site as ‘one of the best preserved urban settlements from the period in Southeast Asia’. The that excavations at Dholavira, have found enough evidence that mark the rise and fall of the Indus Civilisation, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

Dholavira is one of the 5 largest Harappan sites and is so far the most dominant archaeological sites in India of the Indus Valley Civilization and archeologists suggest the city was one of the grandest ones too of its time.

Discovered in the 1960s by ASI’s Jagat Pati Joshi, Dholavira has continously been researched and excavated since 1990 by the archeological body and has also opened up new developments in the study of the Indus Valley cilvilsation. There have been sveral other major sites uncovered from the Bronze-era civilization that include Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, Ganeriwala, Rakhigarhi, Kalibangan, Rupnagar and Lothal.

Dholavira has been noted for its spectacular planning and architecture.

“The salient components of the full-grown cityscape consisted of a bipartite ‘citadel’, a ‘middle town’ and a ‘lower town’, two ‘stadia’, an ‘annexe’, a series of reservoirs all set within an enormous fortification running on all four sides," an ASI note has said of the ancient city.

Since 1990 up until 2005, the excavation site was studied and uncovered under the leadership of archaeologist Ravindra Singh Bisht. The city is thought to be of a high commercial and manufacturing value back during its existence and continued to stay so for almost 1,500 years before the settlements ceased to flourish in 1500 BC.

“It comprises a fortified city and a cemetery. Two seasonal streams provided water, a scarce resource in the region, to the walled city which comprises a heavily fortified castle and ceremonial ground as well as streets and houses of different proportion quality which testify to a stratified social order," the UNESCO site states of Dholavira.

The excavation has also found many antiquities that include gold, silver, terracotta ornaments, pottery and bronze vessels. Historians believe the settlements had trade ties with south Gujarat, Sindh and Punjab and Western Asia.

