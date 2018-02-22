Dhoni Abusing Manish Pandey During T20 Match is Now an Internet Meme
Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has built a reputation of being calm and composed in the tense situations was seen off colour during a T20 match against South Africa.
Photo credits: @AkshayKatariyaa | Twitter
Dhoni wasn’t too happy with his partner Manish Pandey as the two put on an unbeaten partnership of 98 for the fifth wicket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.
It was the last over of the India innings when Manish Pandey hit one towards mid-wicket and ran a single. But clearly, Dhoni was looking at a double and wasn’t too happy when he saw Manish ball-watching, rather than focusing on his partner in the middle. Dhoni gave him a mouthful before sending a backfoot punch over extra cover for a huge six off Dane Paterson.
The video of Dhoni hurling expletives at Pandey spread like wildfire on the Internet.
Dhoni is not happy with Manish pandey..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cr0vpVzUNc— jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) February 21, 2018
Twitterati then turned the video into memes by giving them hilarious captions.
Dhoni to Manish Pandey pic.twitter.com/mJbTcgKOqi— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 22, 2018
Books to me while I'm studying pic.twitter.com/FoDDSABHUg— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) February 21, 2018
if Dhoni was an ophthalmologist pic.twitter.com/g6Yj7gvj6C— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) February 22, 2018
When you are telling something important to your friend but he is busy on his phone. pic.twitter.com/mOJ2nyAGwa— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 21, 2018
Middle class people to Arun Jaitley. pic.twitter.com/iggHklFImU— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 21, 2018
Some quotes by Indian cricketers pic.twitter.com/dZxxN30THs— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 22, 2018
When your friend helping a girl in exam instead of helping you pic.twitter.com/h3cxxNmxI6— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 21, 2018
Love this song ❤ pic.twitter.com/UVvRuAi76l— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 22, 2018
Close enough 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xqJjcwdsIS— sane_insane (@Aawara86) February 22, 2018
Google maps, when you take a wrong turn pic.twitter.com/ACOP1bFZ7W— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 22, 2018
When any Indian players is thinking of using review after the decision. pic.twitter.com/Oqxp9DC2uE— डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) February 21, 2018
IPL 🇮🇳 to PSL 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/kSAE10bxJJ— SJ 🇮🇳 (@RealSheetal) February 21, 2018
Girls to Their Bf after priya varrier video pic.twitter.com/HbIFLYiyIo— Sakht Launda #HMP (@Cccccc49758939) February 21, 2018
Marwadi dad to his son when he looks for a job. pic.twitter.com/AjCVmDovjW— Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 21, 2018
At one stage it seemed India would get back into the game after Klaasen and David Miller were dismissed in quick succession, but Duminy extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback as he took on Unadkat, smashing two sixes to finish off the game.
Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni helped India reach 188, which looked like an above par total given the conditions.
The three-match series is now tied at 1-1 with a game still to be played on February 24.