Dhoni Abusing Manish Pandey During T20 Match is Now an Internet Meme

In a rare event, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known for his cool and composed attitude lost his composure during the second T20I between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday.Dhoni wasn’t too happy with his partner Manish Pandey as the two put on an unbeaten partnership of 98 for the fifth wicket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.It was the last over of the India innings when Manish Pandey hit one towards mid-wicket and ran a single. But clearly, Dhoni was looking at a double and wasn’t too happy when he saw Manish ball-watching, rather than focusing on his partner in the middle. Dhoni gave him a mouthful before sending a backfoot punch over extra cover for a huge six off Dane Paterson.The video of Dhoni hurling expletives at Pandey spread like wildfire on the Internet.Twitterati then turned the video into memes by giving them hilarious captions.At one stage it seemed India would get back into the game after Klaasen and David Miller were dismissed in quick succession, but Duminy extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback as he took on Unadkat, smashing two sixes to finish off the game.Earlier, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni helped India reach 188, which looked like an above par total given the conditions.The three-match series is now tied at 1-1 with a game still to be played on February 24.