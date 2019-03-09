Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
Mahendra Singh Dhoni always has a special trick up his sleeve when he is behind the stumps and it was Glenn Maxwell who had to pay the price this time.
Screenshot from Hotstar
The incident took place during the 42nd over when Kuldeep Yadav delivered a short one to Shaun Marsh. The Aussie batsman slapped the ball to the midwicket region that was being guarded by Jadeja.
Marsh decided to steal a single, sending Maxwell to the danger end. Jadeja pulled a dive, pounced onto the ball, got back on his feet and returned a lightening-quick throw back at Dhoni. Realising that Jadeja's throw was slightly off the mark, a quick-thinking Dhoni stretched his right arm out and deflected the ball towards the stumps and dislodged the bails. Replays showed Maxwell well short of his ground and the Aussie batsman had to return to the pavilion after a fiery knock of 47 runs off 31 deliveries.
Praising Dhoni-Jadeja's smart display on the field, Harsha Bhogle wrote, "The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs."
MUST WATCH: When @imjadeja’s rocket arm meets @msdhoni’s guile— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
📹📹https://t.co/5bgXFAb3MF #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/M2dbN1Mk9k
What an arm Jaddu, what a Run out, Masterclass Singh Dhoni !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3sJgqZCP8w— Monica (@monicas004) March 8, 2019
The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019
What miracle was this #Dhoni 😳— Shelby (@TuAagLagaDega) March 8, 2019
Run-out! pic.twitter.com/CG8KVHzHFO
@msdhoni MS Dhoni always pulls off a spectacular run out at his hoke ground Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/NsDbzGuxRH— ALOK RANJAN (@itsalokranjan) March 8, 2019
Watch the Dhoni-Jadeja run out in real time over and over again. Slow motion replays do not do justice to it. #INDvAUS https://t.co/3TrtUVS9kH— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 8, 2019
Maxwell Run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31) #INDvAUS— Sai Pranav (@Sai__Pranav) March 8, 2019
Phenomenal stuff these two!
Maxwell's run out helped India restrict the visitors to 313/5
Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. Australia got a dream start with a 193-run stand among the two openers. Usman Khawaja went on to hit a maiden ton before getting dismissed for 104 (113). Aussie skipper Aaron Finch accumulated 93 off 99 deliveries.
In response, India lost both the openers in quick succession and Kohli once again was handed the responsibility to do the damage control, who brought his 41st ODI century in his Ranchi outing.
However, his ton came in a losing cause as India lost the contest by 32 runs.
