Dhoni and Jadeja Team Up to Produce a Spectacular Run Out in Ranchi ODI

What an arm Jaddu, what a Run out, Masterclass Singh Dhoni !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3sJgqZCP8w — Monica (@monicas004) March 8, 2019

The Jadeja-Dhoni partnership in the Maxwell run-out was an exhibition of the highest skill in fielding. Jadeja changing the end to throw to and Dhoni nonchalantly flapping the ball onto the stumps. Could cost Australia 15-20 runs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019

@msdhoni MS Dhoni always pulls off a spectacular run out at his hoke ground Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/NsDbzGuxRH — ALOK RANJAN (@itsalokranjan) March 8, 2019

Watch the Dhoni-Jadeja run out in real time over and over again. Slow motion replays do not do justice to it. #INDvAUS https://t.co/3TrtUVS9kH — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 8, 2019

Maxwell Run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31) #INDvAUS

Phenomenal stuff these two! — Sai Pranav (@Sai__Pranav) March 8, 2019