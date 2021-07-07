Happy Birthday, Dhoni: Tweets That Prove Why MSD Will Always Be Our Captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Thala or as many fondly call him ‘Captain Cool’ turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni who is regarded as one of the best captains to have donned India’s jersey took Indian cricket to new heights during his tenure. The 40-year-old former Indian captain had everything in his kitty that the nation could’ve asked for and perhaps more. Under his rock-solid leadership, India not only dove into big tournaments with confidence ane but also made other teams look ordinary. 2007 World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, No.1 in Test Rankings (2009), Asia Cup (2010, 2016) — check, check, check, check, and check.

On his big day, fans of Dhoni gathered in huge numbers to remind us why he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the cricket-loving nation. They did so through memes and tributes.

Before the pandemic, MS Teams only meant happiness, thanks to Dhoni ❤️#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 7, 2021

Happy birthday Dhoni. You have come a long way from checking tickets at railway station to selling out tickets in your name in many stadiums.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 7, 2021

Sometimes I hate M. S. Dhoni for setting an example by winning all the Cricket majors in his life and giving our unachievable expectations a life. Aap toh retire ho gaye hamare expectations wohi hai baaki sab se Seh lenge thoda #HappyBirthdayDhoni ✌️ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 7, 2021

The most selfless cricketer, always handed over the trophy to someone else and silently celebrated in a corner, my man #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/JiJH9b8rWW— bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) July 7, 2021

#Throwback When Rohit Sharma Rested himself and let Ms Dhoni to Captain just to complete his 200th ODIs as a Captain.Happy Birthday @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3YbRo0e9wN — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) July 7, 2021

Tamilnadu MSD fans celebrated Dhoni's 40th Birthday with a 40KG Cake ❤#HappyBirthdayDhoni | @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/SGjToEXnVJ— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) July 7, 2021

Earlier, ICC came up with a video that shows the major decisions of Dhoni’s career.

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper ‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

The video features masterstroke from World T20 2007, where he gave the last over to little-known Joginder Sharma ahead of experienced Harbhajan Singh. The second on the list was an event from the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia. He introduced R Ashwin into the attack when Maxwell was starting to take the bowlers to the cleaners. Ashwin bowled one on the legs, and was caught out in the deep by Rahane.

