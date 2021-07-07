CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»Buzz»Happy Birthday, Dhoni: Tweets That Prove Why MSD Will Always Be Our Captain
2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday, Dhoni: Tweets That Prove Why MSD Will Always Be Our Captain

File image of MS Dhoni.

File image of MS Dhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took Team India to new heights under his leadership, turned 40 on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Thala or as many fondly call him ‘Captain Cool’ turned 40 on Wednesday. Dhoni who is regarded as one of the best captains to have donned India’s jersey took Indian cricket to new heights during his tenure. The 40-year-old former Indian captain had everything in his kitty that the nation could’ve asked for and perhaps more. Under his rock-solid leadership, India not only dove into big tournaments with confidence ane but also made other teams look ordinary. 2007 World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, No.1 in Test Rankings (2009), Asia Cup (2010, 2016) — check, check, check, check, and check.

On his big day, fans of Dhoni gathered in huge numbers to remind us why he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the cricket-loving nation. They did so through memes and tributes.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, ICC came up with a video that shows the major decisions of Dhoni’s career.

The video features masterstroke from World T20 2007, where he gave the last over to little-known Joginder Sharma ahead of experienced Harbhajan Singh. The second on the list was an event from the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia. He introduced R Ashwin into the attack when Maxwell was starting to take the bowlers to the cleaners. Ashwin bowled one on the legs, and was caught out in the deep by Rahane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 13:32 IST