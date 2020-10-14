BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Dhoni 'Bullying' Umpire into Altering His Wide Decision Against SRH Has Divided Cricket Fans

Twitter screengrab | IPL 2020.

Umpire Paul Rafiel began to stretch his arms to call it a wide when Dhoni along with Shardul Thakur showed their disagreement with the official, indicating that the SRH batsman (Rashid Khan) had moved.

Buzz Staff

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man of few emotions. Whether it's a high-intensity run-chase or winning several accolades for the country, Dhoni's nerves in tense situations have made him the legend that he is today.

Tuesday night, however, saw an animated side of Dhoni-- a moment that particularly didn't sit well with cricket and Mahi fans.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the run chase by Sunrisers Hyderabad when Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings was asked to bowl the penultimate over.

Thakur tried to keep the ball as away as possible from SRH's Rashid Khan's bat who had smashed a 4 and 6 in the previous over. Bowling the second delivery of the over, Thakur delivered a wide yorker which Khan missed despite his best attempts.

Also Read: IPL 2020: All-Round CSK Bounce Back With 20-Run Win Over SRH

Umpire Paul Rafiel began to stretch his arms to call it a wide when Dhoni along with Thakur showed their disappointment and disagreement with the official, indicating that the batsman had moved on the pitch.

Rafiel then retracted his decision and the ball was considered a legal delivery.

Did Dhoni really "bully" the umpire into reconsidering the wide call or was it a simple case of poor umpiring? Cricket Fans who watched the incident couldn't wrap their heads around it.

While others backed Dhoni at the expense of umpiring decision.

Others were in only for the drama.

It's worth reminding that the umpire was within his rights to alter his decision.

Section 2.12 of the IPL match playing condition says:

"Umpire’s decision: An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Khan was eventually hit-wicket on the last ball of the same over as CSK completed an all-around performance, outdoing SRH by 20 runs.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 167 for six after electing to bat. Seven bowlers were used by Dhoni who kept the run-flow in check as SRH surrendered for 147 at the loss of eight wickets.

With this victory, Dhoni's CSK gained the crucial two points to stay afloat in the tournament and remain in the race for the IPL Play-offs.

