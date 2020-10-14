Dhoni 'Bullying' Umpire into Altering His Wide Decision Against SRH Has Divided Cricket Fans

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man of few emotions. Whether it's a high-intensity run-chase or winning several accolades for the country, Dhoni's nerves in tense situations have made him the legend that he is today.

Tuesday night, however, saw an animated side of Dhoni-- a moment that particularly didn't sit well with cricket and Mahi fans.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the run chase by Sunrisers Hyderabad when Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings was asked to bowl the penultimate over.

Thakur tried to keep the ball as away as possible from SRH's Rashid Khan's bat who had smashed a 4 and 6 in the previous over. Bowling the second delivery of the over, Thakur delivered a wide yorker which Khan missed despite his best attempts.

Also Read: IPL 2020: All-Round CSK Bounce Back With 20-Run Win Over SRH

Umpire Paul Rafiel began to stretch his arms to call it a wide when Dhoni along with Thakur showed their disappointment and disagreement with the official, indicating that the batsman had moved on the pitch.

Rafiel then retracted his decision and the ball was considered a legal delivery.

Did Dhoni really "bully" the umpire into reconsidering the wide call or was it a simple case of poor umpiring? Cricket Fans who watched the incident couldn't wrap their heads around it.

The wide Paul Reifell was about to give, but didn't after Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni raised objections. pic.twitter.com/llij5VpQyt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2020

No point blaming just Indian umpires if Paul Reiffel, an elite panel ump, a former world cup winner with 127 international caps changes his mind when he sees Dhoni is pissed. Weak umpiring. #CSKvSRH #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 13, 2020

So, Paul Reiffel is a Dhoni fan too. #CSKvsSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 13, 2020

Dhoni single handedly winning CSK the game here by bullying umpires — Akki (@CrickPotato) October 13, 2020

Such a mockery of game, pathetic! Dhoni keeps bullying umpires and gets away with it. I have just lost count of it. Storming into ground whenever he wants and getting furious at umpires for calling the decisions, if no actions yet, joke is on Indian cricket. Shameful! #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/8MVT09rrFW — 🕸 (@VIRATs_SPideR) October 13, 2020

While others backed Dhoni at the expense of umpiring decision.

Funny to see these twitter takes. Dhoni just expressed his disappointment, is it Dhoni's fault that the umpire backed out at the last moment? Unreal hatred against Dhoni. — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 13, 2020

Umpire was about to signal it a wide. Then he saw Dhoni signalling it. So the umpire backed out. pic.twitter.com/BjOwmjXNPO — Prabhu Shakthi Vince (@PrabhuShakthi3) October 13, 2020

The fault is the umpire’s only. If you are intimidated by MS Dhoni that’s your problem. MS Dhoni had the right to express his disappointment though it was a wide. We’ve seen all players do it. That’s just piss poor umpiring & the umpire needs to be fined. — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) October 13, 2020

Dhoni at 39, still manages to irk these clowns on twitter simply by breathing. Unreal power. — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 13, 2020

Others were in only for the drama.

Now we are going to hear it all night how umpire was scared of Dhoni and didn't call it a wide. CSK winning a game and a controversy, I'm up for it. pic.twitter.com/KaHAMfVawk — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 13, 2020

It's worth reminding that the umpire was within his rights to alter his decision.

Section 2.12 of the IPL match playing condition says:

"Umpire’s decision: An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Khan was eventually hit-wicket on the last ball of the same over as CSK completed an all-around performance, outdoing SRH by 20 runs.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 167 for six after electing to bat. Seven bowlers were used by Dhoni who kept the run-flow in check as SRH surrendered for 147 at the loss of eight wickets.

With this victory, Dhoni's CSK gained the crucial two points to stay afloat in the tournament and remain in the race for the IPL Play-offs.