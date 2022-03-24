Dhoni Steps Down as CSK Captain and Thala Fans are Wiping Their Tears With Memes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ skipper since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, has decided to pass the baton to fellow teammate and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to lead the Men in Yellow in the upcoming IPL 2022. The unexpected news was dropped by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings and the statement read as follows: “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond." CSK have won the IPL title four times under Dhoni in 2010, 2011, 2018 including winning the previous year’s tournament where they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

Seeing Dhoni depart, who is fondly called “Thala" by his strong online army, was a bittersweet moment for the fans and they bid farewell to their captain in the most wholesome way.

End of an Era, Will miss you skip #MSDhoni. pic.twitter.com/0f4I0fTwRn— D (@82__mohali) March 24, 2022

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

It is going to be so weird not seeing Dhoni and Kohli walking out for CSK vs RCB toss. Used to be a wholesome moment.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2022

Dhoni drops surprises more than life.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2022

Csk fans be like - Hum saath s̶a̶a̶t̶h̶ aath hain pic.twitter.com/vkzYrJ79nV— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/PNcDGTm1eU— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 24, 2022

Journey as CAPTAIN Started with a TROPHYEnded with a TROPHY .@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/HK7Sv8vMit — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja Suresh Raina: pic.twitter.com/Bxi0f1FZlM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 24, 2022

Dhoni leaving captaincy after winning the the IPL trophy is typical vintage Dhoni. Going only after the job is done.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

Are you as excited for IPL as you were yesterday?Fans: pic.twitter.com/hemRHrU6b0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni started his captaincy stinct with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic. pic.twitter.com/iX0NhkAGKV— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 24, 2022

Apart from IPL, Dhoni’s CSK has also won two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. When CSK were suspended for two years – in 2016 and 2017 - after the spot-fixing scandal came in focus, Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant, In the first season, he led the side but was replaced by Steve Smith the following year.

