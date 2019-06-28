Dhoni Changes Bat on Final Ball of India Innings, Smashes West Indies Bowler for a Six

37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni swapped his bat on the final delivery of India's innings against West Indies and sent the ball to the stands for a 79-metre six, much to the amusement of those in attendance and far away.

Dhoni, on Thursday, played a mixed bag of a knock against the low-on-confidence West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. Arriving to rescue India who were struggling at 140/4 in 30 overs, Dhoni stuck around till the 50th over to take the Men in Blue's score over 250.

The online debate kicked in when Dhoni fought hard in the middle and found it difficult to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking.

The veteran, who had scored 28 off 52 in the previous match against Afghanistan, however, redeemed himself and diffused the online rage and criticism directed towards him when he took the strike on the final over bowled by Oshane Thomas.

Dhoni sent Thomas for a six on the first delivery, a four on the fourth and finished it off in his trademark style on the final ball of Indian innings, launching a clean maximum over the deep square leg region.

With 16 runs accumulated in the last over, Dhoni brought the crowd on its feet, ending the show with 56 off 61 to his name and taking India to 268/7.

While some still debated India's score was subpar and that Dhoni could've pushed earlier and taken the team to a formidable score of 280+, it was something unusual many others witnessed before Dhoni dispatched the final ball six.

After the penultimate delivery was bowled, Dhoni signalled with his bat towards the dressing room. Rishabh Pant sprinted to the field with a heap of bats. The wicket-keeper batsman picked his favourite.

Armed with a fresh new willow, Dhoni took a full swing and bid goodbye to the white as it sailed miles across.

Those who noticed the Dhoni's bat change just before the last ball and the six that followed from it afterwards were in for a treat.

Only one person in cricket can have the confidence to change the bat with 1 ball remaining and justify the change of bat.MS Dhoni #Respect #INDvsWI #CWC19 #WIvIND — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) June 27, 2019

Another clinical peeformance by team India.Very valuable innings by Dhoni. The change of bat by him when just the last ball of the inning was remaining to be bowled shows his level of commitment.N then the six on the last ball was the icing on cake. — Shreekant Kulkarni (@ShreekantKulka3) June 27, 2019

Was it MS Dhoni or the bat?6 on the last ball! - For everyone who thought, why the change of bat for the last ball."Best Finisher" title for every reason.#IndvsWI #CWC2019 — (@govipinni) June 27, 2019

Changes the bat ✔️Tightens the gloves ✔️Gets a short ball ✔️Dispatches it for a six ✔️Finishing the match with six, just Ms Dhoni things ❤The best finisher in the world is not finished.#MsdianForever #INDvsWI #INDvWI #IndiaVsWestIndies #Dhoni — Harshith Reddy (@ReddyHarshith07) June 27, 2019

And a change of bat was all he needed.#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/21qzDxlAJf — Lagbhag Engineer (@LagbhagBerojgar) June 27, 2019

Dhoni did change gears as expected and also the bat... https://t.co/MJSK2drmGm — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 27, 2019

M-YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS DHONI, you LEGEND! Changes the bat ✔️Tightens the gloves ✔️Gets a short ball ✔️Dispatches it for a six ✔️A typical Dhoni finish as #TeamIndia put 2⃣6⃣8⃣/7⃣ on the board.#SaddaPunjab #WIvIND #CWC19 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) June 27, 2019

Dhoni changes bats before the last ball then launches it into the stands. It is like the IPL has never finished. #cricket #cwc2019 #dhoni — Tom (@Jupon_tom) June 27, 2019

Haha that last ball bat change by Dhoni and that crazy six! I can't even...! I just hope this total is enough though.#CWC19 #WIvIND #INDvWI — Priyanka Vora (@priyankavora7) June 27, 2019

SIX! Dhoni changes his bat for the last ball and pulls Thomas over deep mid-wicket for a maximum to end the innings!IND 268/7 (50.0 ov) #INDvWI #INDvsWI #TeamIndia #MenInMaroon #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZOuNDUEHjk — Prashant singh (@asliprashantsin) June 27, 2019

The half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Dhoni backed up by lethal spell of bowling by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saw India trashing the Indies by 125 runs. The defeat also ended all chances for West Indies to advance to the semis.

With this victory, the unbeaten Virat Kohli and Co. climbed up to the second spot on the points table and will lock horns with hosts England on Sunday (June 30).