Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Dhoni Changes Bat on Final Ball of India Innings, Smashes West Indies Bowler for a Six

37-year-old Dhoni swapped his bat on the final delivery of India's innings against West Indies on Thursday and dispatched the ball to the stands for a 79-metre six, much to the amusement of cricket fans.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dhoni Changes Bat on Final Ball of India Innings, Smashes West Indies Bowler for a Six
Image credits: Hotstar screenshot | @FilmsCricket / Twitter.
Loading...

37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni swapped his bat on the final delivery of India's innings against West Indies and sent the ball to the stands for a 79-metre six, much to the amusement of those in attendance and far away.

Dhoni, on Thursday, played a mixed bag of a knock against the low-on-confidence West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. Arriving to rescue India who were struggling at 140/4 in 30 overs, Dhoni stuck around till the 50th over to take the Men in Blue's score over 250.

The online debate kicked in when Dhoni fought hard in the middle and found it difficult to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking.

The veteran, who had scored 28 off 52 in the previous match against Afghanistan, however, redeemed himself and diffused the online rage and criticism directed towards him when he took the strike on the final over bowled by Oshane Thomas.

Dhoni sent Thomas for a six on the first delivery, a four on the fourth and finished it off in his trademark style on the final ball of Indian innings, launching a clean maximum over the deep square leg region.

With 16 runs accumulated in the last over, Dhoni brought the crowd on its feet, ending the show with 56 off 61 to his name and taking India to 268/7.

While some still debated India's score was subpar and that Dhoni could've pushed earlier and taken the team to a formidable score of 280+, it was something unusual many others witnessed before Dhoni dispatched the final ball six.

After the penultimate delivery was bowled, Dhoni signalled with his bat towards the dressing room. Rishabh Pant sprinted to the field with a heap of bats. The wicket-keeper batsman picked his favourite.

Armed with a fresh new willow, Dhoni took a full swing and bid goodbye to the white as it sailed miles across.

Those who noticed the Dhoni's bat change just before the last ball and the six that followed from it afterwards were in for a treat.

The half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Dhoni backed up by lethal spell of bowling by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saw India trashing the Indies by 125 runs. The defeat also ended all chances for West Indies to advance to the semis.

With this victory, the unbeaten Virat Kohli and Co. climbed up to the second spot on the points table and will lock horns with hosts England on Sunday (June 30).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram