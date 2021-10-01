Dhoni Launches CSK to IPL Playoffs With a Vintage Six and Fans are on Nostalgia Ride

“Dhoni finishes off in style…" Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned the clock back with a towering six off Siddarth Kaul’s delivery to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night, thus powering Men in Yellow to become the first franchise to enter the IPL 2021 playoffs. In the match, Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first, and it proved to be the right decision as SRH batters struggled throughout the innings. Chasing 135, Dhoni launched Kaul for a six into the mid-wicket stands, helping CSK cross the finishing line with 6 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

The talking point all over the Internet was (obviously) Dhoni’s vintage six, something that reminded the fans of that glorious night when India defeated Sri Lanka in a nail-biting final with Dhoni “finishing off in style" with a six to Nuwan Kulasekara to bring home the coveted world cup after 28 years since Kapil Dev’s heroics in 1983.

There was plenty of nostalgia.

And there were memes too.

#CSKvsSRH #MSDhoni Watching MS Dhoni finish a Match with a Sixerrr !!! pic.twitter.com/yDu0Zd1SHC — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 30, 2021

MS Dhoni finishes match with a sixFans- pic.twitter.com/6s8AtOz1bQ — Piyush Dahiya (@PiyushDahiya15) September 30, 2021

"MS Dhoni Finishes off in Style"Same Energy !! ‍♂️ *Men in Blue *Men in Yellow#CSKvsSRH | #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/1LtGicgnCY — K O M B A N ™ (@Komban_Twitz) September 30, 2021

#CSKvSRH *Noone can break the internet by just one six*.MS dhoni :- pic.twitter.com/D96tDocI7F — Anand Singhaniya (@anandcasm) September 30, 2021

“You won’t always win games and a lot didn’t go our way last time, and it’s important not to make excuses and we have done that this year," the winning captain of the night said after the match.

“The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they’ve taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit," MS Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni was also thankful to the CSK faithful after the match, and he said, “Not much needs to be said of the fans, who have supported us through thick and thin and I’m glad we have repaid their faith."

