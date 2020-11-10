'Dhoni Didn't See Ziva': Fans Question Kohli on Taking Paternity Leave During Australia Series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be absent from the last three Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The news was confirmed by BCCI's press release that stated that Kohli would be back in the country in time of his and Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma's first child.

"Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” the BCCI press release read.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to cricket fans who backed the athlete for prioritising his family in the very personal development in his life.

Sharing the news, commentator Harsha Bhogle on Twitter lauded the cricketer while maintaining that the tour would get tougher in Kohli's absence.

"Well, well…this is huge news. Kohli to return after the 1st test in Australia to be there for the birth of his child. For the modern player, there is more to life than just his profession. But for the Indian team, the tour just got tougher."

There was, however, a section of social media who criticised the player for choosing his family over 'national duty'-- something Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose not to do back in 2015 while leading India in a World Cup in Australia when his wife Sakshi was expecting their first child.

Ziva was born on 6th February 2015, two days ahead of India's final warm-up game against Australia.

During the time of Ziva’s birth, Dhoni was asked by the media whether he missed being in India during his daughter’s birth, to which he replied: "Not really."

Dhoni added: "As of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign."

Netizens on Twitter were quick to remind the same.

kabhi bolta hain country comes first aur kabhi imp tour chorke chaley jaate hai. Dad k guzar jane k baad Kohli scored 90 odd runs the next day... & mny such players did the same. I remember Dhoni nvr took a leave when Ziva ws born. — Santy (@Bungomacha) November 9, 2020

Just heard Kohli won't take part in 3 of 4 test matches against the aussies due to 'Paternity leave'. We will play without our best test batsman.Then we had dhoni who didn't come back to India during the 2015 wc when ziva was born. Priorities matter. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Varun Garg 🇮🇳 (@IamV_Garg) November 9, 2020

Though I respect Virat Kohli and his paternity leave is very much genuine and he deserves it..And that's why MS Dhoni becomes more special because his first priority was his Nation when Ziva was born.It takes a lot of courage to become The MS Dhoni..!!#AUSvIND — Ashim Prakash (@apjpsinha) November 9, 2020

Nothing imp than national duty, yet again Kohli proved he is not a leader — Sunil Kalyan (@sunilguts) November 9, 2020

That it was a personal choice to take paternity leaves wasn't lost on many who thronged to the microblogging site to support Kohli's call.

Why is Kohli questioned for taking a paternity leave? It doesn't make sense to throw in what Dhoni said and compare. It's a personal choice. Let him live his life like you happily live yours. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 9, 2020

Kohli has every right to leave test seriesDon't compare it with DhoniIt's his personal call — KAUSHIK PANDEY (@__kaushik18) November 9, 2020

MS Dhoni retired in middle of the series.Rohit Sharma missed fourth test after his daughter was born.Virat Kohli takes paternity leave after first Test.MS Dhoni didn't see his daughter ahead of the World Cup.All of these are personal decisions and should be respected. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 9, 2020

Cricketers from all over the world take paternity leaves, and it's a matter of celebration. Here, it's almost like Kohli is being questioned for becoming a father.Another reason why the whole concept of paternity leaves in India hasn't been rolled out like we would have liked. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) November 9, 2020

As a role model, Kohli's decision to skip the most important Test series in cricket (and you know how much he enjoys the challenge of Tests) for his paternity leave goes a long way in setting the example for Indian men. Plan that long paternity leave, your family deserves it! — cricBC (@cricBC) November 9, 2020

This is fabulous news. He needs to be part of this life changing event. https://t.co/5hI0lEGSQf — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) November 9, 2020

Upon receiving heaps of responses on his Kohli tweet, Bhogle wrote:

"Expectedly so many reactions to Kohli's decision. Yes, the tour will get tougher because he is a great player, but we have to respect his decision. Becoming a parent is very special."