4-MIN READ

'Dhoni Didn't See Ziva': Fans Question Kohli on Taking Paternity Leave During Australia Series

Image tweeted by Anushka Sharma.

'Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,' the BCCI press release read.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be absent from the last three Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The news was confirmed by BCCI's press release that stated that Kohli would be back in the country in time of his and Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma's first child.

"Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” the BCCI press release read.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to cricket fans who backed the athlete for prioritising his family in the very personal development in his life.

Sharing the news, commentator Harsha Bhogle on Twitter lauded the cricketer while maintaining that the tour would get tougher in Kohli's absence.

"Well, well…this is huge news. Kohli to return after the 1st test in Australia to be there for the birth of his child. For the modern player, there is more to life than just his profession. But for the Indian team, the tour just got tougher."

There was, however, a section of social media who criticised the player for choosing his family over 'national duty'-- something Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose not to do back in 2015 while leading India in a World Cup in Australia when his wife Sakshi was expecting their first child.

Ziva was born on 6th February 2015, two days ahead of India's final warm-up game against Australia.

During the time of Ziva’s birth, Dhoni was asked by the media whether he missed being in India during his daughter’s birth, to which he replied: "Not really."

Dhoni added: "As of now I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign."

Netizens on Twitter were quick to remind the same.

That it was a personal choice to take paternity leaves wasn't lost on many who thronged to the microblogging site to support Kohli's call.

Upon receiving heaps of responses on his Kohli tweet, Bhogle wrote:

"Expectedly so many reactions to Kohli's decision. Yes, the tour will get tougher because he is a great player, but we have to respect his decision. Becoming a parent is very special."


