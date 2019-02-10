Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During 3rd T20, Touches Feet and Gives Indian Flag
The unusual incident happened when a fan paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni during the third T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton.
Image credits: @SudhanshuSK14 / Twitter
Fans at Hamilton witnessed something of the similar sorts unfold during the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.
The incident happened when a fan paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni, who was keeping the stumps. Armed with an Indian flag, the delighted fan went down on his knees, then touched Mahi's feet and handed him the flag before being taken away by the authorities.
The highlights of the incident were aired during the second innings while India was chasing, leaving the commentators foxed.
Here's the clip:
Fan gives flag to Dhoni...!! pic.twitter.com/yxlNzXcsZ4— Videos Shots (@videos_shots) February 10, 2019
Cricket fans took to Twitter to share the video and lauded Dhoni for lifting the flag which was touching the ground before attending the fan. Incidentally, the match also marked Dhoni's 300th T20 match appearance, the first Indian cricketer ever to do so.
आपल्या माहीचं देशप्रेम..— Shishupal Kadam (@RealShishupal) February 10, 2019
मैदानात आलेल्या फॅनच्या हातातला तिरंगा पायाजवळ जाण्यापूर्वीच काढून घेतला...
देश आपल्यापुढे असल्याचं पुन्हा एकदा धोनीनं दाखवून दिलं...#Dhoni #Dhoni300#म @msdhoni@CSKFansOfficial @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/pJ2YymbOq0
14th time, Fan breached security authorities and touched Dhoni's feet!! And that too in NZ 😨🙏🏻!!@msdhoni #MSD #NZVIND pic.twitter.com/bx3oZMSNDy— Vidyadhar R (@Vidyadhar_R) February 10, 2019
Dhoni never keep Flag on his helmet as he had to put it down for sometimes sums up this ❣🙏🏻!!— Vidyadhar R (@Vidyadhar_R) February 10, 2019
Massive Massive respect for this legend!!@msdhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/7wD16hYthE
I know we lost but i have so much respect for Dhoni but this tops it all. The Indian fan forgot you shouldn’t put the national flag on the ground or near the shoes but MS even during a game realised that. Took it right off him, amazing. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gTrByBvoF9— Naveen (@ImNsamy) February 10, 2019
A Fan Breached Security To Touch MSD's feet at New Zealand— 🇮🇳 Sudhanshu Pandey 🇮🇳 (@SudhanshuSK14) February 10, 2019
.
And Fan dropped INDIAN flag on Ground 🇮🇳
.
MSDhoni Picked the flag 1st #INDvNZ #Dhoni #Dhoni300 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/vqvbjcayHE
Thala #Dhoni da...😘😘@msdhoni Respect Our National Flag.....🙏🙏 #INDvsNZt20 #IndVsNZ pic.twitter.com/vHVLG6FWyX— X-Men™💭 (@itz_xWoLveriNe) February 10, 2019
However, this isn't the first time a fan has gone out of their way to show the love for the cricketing legend.
Last year, a fan paid a unique tribute to the 37-year-old cricketer by getting a number plate with the former Indian skipper's name written on it.
Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA! #WhistlePodu #Thala https://t.co/wUHiaUWqQW— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 20, 2018
Meanwhile, the Men in Blue fell short by 4 runs while chasing a hefty total of 212/4 put up by New Zealand in the final T20I match at Hamilton on Sunday.
Despite late fireworks provided by Dinesh Karthik 33 (16) and Krunal Pandya 26 (13), the hosts held their nerve to register their second T20 victory, thus taking the series 2-1.
