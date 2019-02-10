LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During 3rd T20, Touches Feet and Gives Indian Flag

The unusual incident happened when a fan paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni during the third T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Image credits: @SudhanshuSK14 / Twitter
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a massive fan following all over the globe and his fans usually leave no stones unturned to get one glimpse of the wicket-keeper batsman in person, even if it comes at a cost of breaching security and interrupting the cricket match.

Fans at Hamilton witnessed something of the similar sorts unfold during the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

The incident happened when a fan paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni, who was keeping the stumps. Armed with an Indian flag, the delighted fan went down on his knees, then touched Mahi's feet and handed him the flag before being taken away by the authorities.

The highlights of the incident were aired during the second innings while India was chasing, leaving the commentators foxed.

Here's the clip:




Cricket fans took to Twitter to share the video and lauded Dhoni for lifting the flag which was touching the ground before attending the fan. Incidentally, the match also marked Dhoni's 300th T20 match appearance, the first Indian cricketer ever to do so.



















However, this isn't the first time a fan has gone out of their way to show the love for the cricketing legend.

Last year, a fan paid a unique tribute to the 37-year-old cricketer by getting a number plate with the former Indian skipper's name written on it.




Meanwhile, the Men in Blue fell short by 4 runs while chasing a hefty total of 212/4 put up by New Zealand in the final T20I match at Hamilton on Sunday.

Despite late fireworks provided by Dinesh Karthik 33 (16) and Krunal Pandya 26 (13), the hosts held their nerve to register their second T20 victory, thus taking the series 2-1.

