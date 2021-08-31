Dhoni Fan Imagines CSK's 'Thala' Batting With 'Mahi,' Twitter Calls it 'Best Edit Ever'

Cricket fans in India are obsessed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and we can totally understand why. The right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper took Team India to great heights winning whatever came his way while he captained the side. From the 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka to the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 to turning ‘Thala’ for Chennai Super Kings fans, Dhoni brought a huge cheer every time he was on the big screen. While the “finisher" or “Mahi" as they fondly call him may have hung up his boots from the international circuit, his popularity is far from fading away any time soon. Don’t believe us?

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @DhoniGifs shared a GIF on Tuesday where two Dhonis can be seen fist-bumping each other while donning their respective attires. On the left, we see “Thala," the captain of IPL’s successful Chennai Super Kings franchise. The right frame of the edited GIF, on the other hand, sees a Dhoni dressed in India’s blue colours.

Best Dhoni edit ever? Fans who shared the tweet over 2K times (so far) in less than two hours believe so.

this is the goatest edit i have ever seen of Dhoni..— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 31, 2021

Excellent!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2021

Mass + Class — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) August 31, 2021

What if..?We have one lefty and righty Dhoni on both ends?— MAHI MATTERS (@MahiMatters) August 31, 2021

best edit ever— ex. capt (@thephukdi) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, in the video recently posted by the official Instagram handle of the Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma challenged each other for a two-touch football match. Dhoni acted as a referee as he explained the rules to both the players along with keeping a check on the scores. Both Chahar and Sharma looked desperate to win the friendly match, however, in the end, the fast bowler managed to have the last laugh as he scripted a win by 7-4. CSK posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “2 touches and 7 points to win - Kings Arena ft. Deepak Chahar vs Karn Sharma!"

