Despite India's Loss to England, Dhoni Fans Congratulate Him for 'Beating' Pakistan in World Cup

It wasn't India Vs England when the unbeaten side met the hosts in Edgbaston on Sunday. With only one match to go before the playoffs, Pakistan fans and even the former cricketing greats from the country backed the Virat Kohli & Co. to beat England in a bid to keep their own hopes alive to stay in the run in the World Cup.

The support that poured in from the other side of the border for Team India was unprecedented. So much so that, "Jai Hind" became the top trending topic in Pakistan. The Pakistani fans kept India in their prayers as both England and the green warriors looked to snatch the 4th spot on the points table.

Their hopes, however, were crushed as India surrendered while chasing England's score of 338, falling short of 31 runs despite having 5 wickets in their bag.

All eyes from India, as well as Pakistan, were glued to the finisher, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was out there in the middle as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs.

The veteran, who has, in the past, taken India home in countless difficult situations, couldn't do justice to his reputation as Jadhav and he showed a lack of intent in the final overs and settled for ones and twos.

In fact, the only six in the Indian innings came off Dhoni's bat in the 50th over when the required score was beyond reach.

While this was the third instance in the ongoing World Cup where Dhoni's performance with the bat was put under scanner, a section of social media "congratulated" Dhoni albeit sarcastically for helping reduce arch-rivals Pakistan's chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

Dhoni. Wat a finisher!! Just finished Pakistan's chances in World Cup. Legend — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) June 30, 2019

Dhoni Finishes The World Cup Journey of Pakistan #Dhoni#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2JiCQj2HBW — Éfx Gōçøøl Ñāth Bçá (@vishalaegan) June 30, 2019

India lost a match while chasing where Dhoni remains NOT OUT. He kept rotating strikes instead of boundaries. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a true NATIONALIST who don’t need to wear an Indian Army uniform on field to beat Pakistan. He is truly on National Duty. Legend!#INDvENG — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) June 30, 2019

Pakistan Removed Balidan From Dhoni's Glove....Dhoni Removed Pakistan From #CWC19..Revenge Taken...#INDvENG — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 30, 2019

MS Dhoni :- best finisher.He finished Pakistan journey in wc#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JeGOfvjyLa — Møhît Rãj (@mohit_R_rakshit) June 30, 2019

Dhoni best finisher just finished Pakistan chance in world cup...legend Dhoni #Bestfinisher #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/hJnuPAR47G — Manoj Kumar (@Pmchorhai0) June 30, 2019

DHONI IS THE STILL A GREAT FINISHER.HE JUST FINISHED PAKISTAN AND BANGLADESH AND THAT TOO BY LOSING.LEGEND#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/C3bQJPx24c — AK (@Sudharsan_AK20) June 30, 2019

Dhoni Kicked out Pakistan From WC19 #indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/jmtK44eAXD — Jeet bathiya (@bathiya_jeet) June 30, 2019

Pakistan fans looking at the intent of Dhoni & Jadhav !! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CqZUjAYitO — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 30, 2019

Dhoni and kedar is batting slow so that pakistan cannot qualify for semis Meanwhile Indians :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XXIoenp2Vf — Subham (@subhsays) June 30, 2019

#indiavsEngland #INDvENG Me trying to figure out, did Dhoni deliberately lose the match to knock out Pakistan pic.twitter.com/FtOcCRGMFs — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 30, 2019

It must be noted that Pakistan is still very much in the run to advance to the next stage given they win their next and England loses to New Zealand on July 3. Just to make things more interesting, Bangladesh, too, would aim to flip the tables in their last two games against India and Pakistan.