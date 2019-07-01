Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Despite India's Loss to England, Dhoni Fans Congratulate Him for 'Beating' Pakistan in World Cup

While this was the third instance in the ongoing World Cup where Dhoni's performance with the bat was put under scanner, a section of social media 'congratulated' Dhoni albeit sarcastically for helping reduce arch-rivals Pakistan's chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Despite India's Loss to England, Dhoni Fans Congratulate Him for 'Beating' Pakistan in World Cup
Image by Reuters.
Loading...

It wasn't India Vs England when the unbeaten side met the hosts in Edgbaston on Sunday. With only one match to go before the playoffs, Pakistan fans and even the former cricketing greats from the country backed the Virat Kohli & Co. to beat England in a bid to keep their own hopes alive to stay in the run in the World Cup.

The support that poured in from the other side of the border for Team India was unprecedented. So much so that, "Jai Hind" became the top trending topic in Pakistan. The Pakistani fans kept India in their prayers as both England and the green warriors looked to snatch the 4th spot on the points table.

Their hopes, however, were crushed as India surrendered while chasing England's score of 338, falling short of 31 runs despite having 5 wickets in their bag.

All eyes from India, as well as Pakistan, were glued to the finisher, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was out there in the middle as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs.

The veteran, who has, in the past, taken India home in countless difficult situations, couldn't do justice to his reputation as Jadhav and he showed a lack of intent in the final overs and settled for ones and twos.

In fact, the only six in the Indian innings came off Dhoni's bat in the 50th over when the required score was beyond reach.

While this was the third instance in the ongoing World Cup where Dhoni's performance with the bat was put under scanner, a section of social media "congratulated" Dhoni albeit sarcastically for helping reduce arch-rivals Pakistan's chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

It must be noted that Pakistan is still very much in the run to advance to the next stage given they win their next and England loses to New Zealand on July 3. Just to make things more interesting, Bangladesh, too, would aim to flip the tables in their last two games against India and Pakistan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram