buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Dhoni Fans Dig Out CSK Skipper's 7-Year-old Tweet, Hilariously 'Predict' the Loser of IPL 2021
2-MIN READ

Dhoni Fans Dig Out CSK Skipper's 7-Year-old Tweet, Hilariously 'Predict' the Loser of IPL 2021

File image of Dhoni / CSK.

File image of Dhoni / CSK.

'Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment,' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' skipper's 7-year-old tweet read.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s old tweet has resurfaced on the Internet days ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Dhoni, who is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings franchise one more time, has been toiling hard with the rest of the squad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The three-time champions returned to the nets after the players and the rest of the staff in the contingent cleared their RT-PCR tests during the mandatory quarantine period. India is set to host the 14th edition of the cash-rich league from April onwards. But even before the power-packed tournament could take off, Mahi fans on microblogging site Twitter caught hold of a vintage tweet by the veteran.

What does the tweet read?

“Doesn’t matter which team wins,I am here for entertainment."

RELATED STORIES

Twitterati used the nearly 7-year-old Dhoni tweet to give their own takes. Yep, you can expect a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jibe here and there.

In the previous edition of the IPL, CSK had a forgetful season. The three-time champions finished seventh and missed a play-offs berth for the first time in the history of the tournament. In the upcoming IPL season, CSK will look to turn things around, however, former cricketer and veteran analyst Aakash Chopra believes they are not going to have it easy and may face multiple issues over the course of the tournament.

Tags
first published:April 01, 2021, 16:37 IST