Dhoni Fans Go Berserk With Memes After Mahi's 'Favourite' Game PUBG Gets Banned

Our very own cricketing legend and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds aka PUBG has been well documented over the years on social media.

His fondness for the game became a talking point on Twitter when Mahi, along with his teammates, were seen completely engrossed in the multiplayer game in an airport lounge. In fact, in interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav named former skipper MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav as the best players of the game PUBG in the Indian team.

But perhaps Dhoni's love for PUBG Mobile reached a new level when his wife Sakshi recently revealed that the former skipper was so hooked to the game that he was even sleep-talking about it.

On Wednesday, PUBG found a mention in a list of 118 Chinese apps that will be banned from the Indian market. The ban by Ministry states that the apps were slashed for "engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

While a section of social media responded to the news with memes, many others were busy frantically googling to know if PUBG was, in fact, Chinese.

It was around this time, Dhoni fans remembered his inseparable connection with the game and imagined his reaction to the ban that has literally shook the gaming community and Twitter alike.

PUBG Banned~ Credits Goes to Dhoni pic.twitter.com/CuaFFeUUAu — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) September 2, 2020

PUBG retired before Dhoni could retire from PUBG. 😭 — Manya (@CSKian716) September 2, 2020

dhoni after getting news of pubg ban pic.twitter.com/NUU22iBovQ — unwanted (@anonfreakk) September 2, 2020

The news of PUBG ban may not be as bad for Dhoni as his fans may think. According to a video interaction posted by the CSK on their Twitter handle, Deepak Chahar had revealed that Captain Cool’s preferred video game was the classic Call of Duty.

“Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar.

“Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PUBG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.