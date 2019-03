Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match

17 Times During Live Match..

Fans breached security to touch dhoni feet. 🙏



Without Any Doubt He is the most popular cricketer in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8hwcjw1Z0 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 26, 2019

Yet another time, a security breach by a passionate crazy fan to get to the feet of Thala Dhoni !!!. This time in the Capital !! #DCvCSK @MSD_Cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/MfdYwVVtiR — Kuna Sahoo (@KunaTweets) March 27, 2019

Once again a Fan broken security line & touch #Dhoni's leg before ending the game....17th time in live match on ground.... #Thala#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/d1mwCnrXIB — Arun Singh (@MrArun_Singh) March 27, 2019

Again Today😍

Mahendra Singh Dhoni❤

Fan Following of This Man is something else..#Thala pic.twitter.com/6sUPlyCBET — BEING ADHARV SALMANIAC (@iBeingAdharv) March 26, 2019

2 passionate Dhoni fans breached Security in Delhi to get to the feet of MSDhoni 🙏



Ever saw this kind of popularity for any Indian Superstar?#Dhoni #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/EBaeoxFdPa — Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) March 26, 2019

Fan storms into MS Dhoni right after the victory. This Superman has a separate fanbase. #DCvCSK #CSKvDC #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/ge5Lr6pNzT — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 26, 2019

Two Lucky Fans Got Blessing From Dhoni, Today At Delhi. 🙏

Totally It's 20..!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k6YDLrwcgN — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 26, 2019

M S Dhoni Fan enters to the field during match 5 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Superkings held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi pic.twitter.com/0oZDQY2GMJ — @Member of a CSK family (@VVahni) March 27, 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following all over the globe and his fans usually leave no stones unturned to get one glimpse of the wicket-keeper batsman in person. Tuesday night was no different when two Mahi fans breached security to get up close with the Chennai Super Kings' skipper in an IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.Dressed in CSK's yellow, the first fan managed to meet his idol during the match. While the second one entered the ground after Dwyane Bravo hit the winning runs to take CSK home.Not only did they manage to reach the pitch, but they also touched Dhoni's feet, who promptly acknowledged their gesture, before they were frisked away by the security personnel.(PTI image)Fans who witnessed the pitch invaders took to Twitter to share the photos from the match.This, however, isn't the first time Mahi fans have put security in jeopardy to meet the demi-god.Earlier this month during the second ODI between India vs Australia, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from Dhoni.A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get and made the fan chase him before finally embracing him.Coming back to Tuesday's contest, CSK registered a comfortable victory over Delhi Capitals.Opting to bat, DC's Shikhar Dhawan scored 51 but Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets in no time to restrict Delhi to 147 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Chennai got the job done in 19.4 overs, with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32, securing their second victory of the tournament with 6 wickets.