2-min read

Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match

The not-so unusual incident happened when two fans paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni to touch his feet during Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match
Photo credits: PTI | @DHONIism / Twitter.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following all over the globe and his fans usually leave no stones unturned to get one glimpse of the wicket-keeper batsman in person. Tuesday night was no different when two Mahi fans breached security to get up close with the Chennai Super Kings' skipper in an IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Dressed in CSK's yellow, the first fan managed to meet his idol during the match. While the second one entered the ground after Dwyane Bravo hit the winning runs to take CSK home.

Not only did they manage to reach the pitch, but they also touched Dhoni's feet, who promptly acknowledged their gesture, before they were frisked away by the security personnel.



(PTI image)

Fans who witnessed the pitch invaders took to Twitter to share the photos from the match.




























This, however, isn't the first time Mahi fans have put security in jeopardy to meet the demi-god.

Earlier this month during the second ODI between India vs Australia, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from Dhoni.

A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get and made the fan chase him before finally embracing him.

dhoni-fan

Coming back to Tuesday's contest, CSK registered a comfortable victory over Delhi Capitals.

Opting to bat, DC's Shikhar Dhawan scored 51 but Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets in no time to restrict Delhi to 147 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Chennai got the job done in 19.4 overs, with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32, securing their second victory of the tournament with 6 wickets.
