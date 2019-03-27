Dhoni Fans Once Again Breach Security to Touch His Feet During an IPL Match
The not-so unusual incident happened when two fans paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni to touch his feet during Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi.
Photo credits: PTI | @DHONIism / Twitter.
Dressed in CSK's yellow, the first fan managed to meet his idol during the match. While the second one entered the ground after Dwyane Bravo hit the winning runs to take CSK home.
Not only did they manage to reach the pitch, but they also touched Dhoni's feet, who promptly acknowledged their gesture, before they were frisked away by the security personnel.
(PTI image)
Fans who witnessed the pitch invaders took to Twitter to share the photos from the match.
17 Times During Live Match..— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 26, 2019
3 Times During Practice Session..
5th Time in 2019...
Fans breached security to touch dhoni feet. 🙏
Without Any Doubt He is the most popular cricketer in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8hwcjw1Z0
Yet another time, a security breach by a passionate crazy fan to get to the feet of Thala Dhoni !!!. This time in the Capital !! #DCvCSK @MSD_Cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/MfdYwVVtiR— Kuna Sahoo (@KunaTweets) March 27, 2019
Once again a Fan broken security line & touch #Dhoni's leg before ending the game....17th time in live match on ground.... #Thala#DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/d1mwCnrXIB— Arun Singh (@MrArun_Singh) March 27, 2019
Again Today😍— BEING ADHARV SALMANIAC (@iBeingAdharv) March 26, 2019
Mahendra Singh Dhoni❤
Fan Following of This Man is something else..#Thala pic.twitter.com/6sUPlyCBET
Fan Moment ❤— NiviHolic ♥ (@sainivethian) March 26, 2019
Victory !! #Dhoni #CSKTheKingOfIPL pic.twitter.com/HF2GtRRymO
2 passionate Dhoni fans breached Security in Delhi to get to the feet of MSDhoni 🙏— Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) March 26, 2019
Ever saw this kind of popularity for any Indian Superstar?#Dhoni #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/EBaeoxFdPa
Fan storms into MS Dhoni right after the victory. This Superman has a separate fanbase. #DCvCSK #CSKvDC #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/ge5Lr6pNzT— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 26, 2019
Two Lucky Fans Got Blessing From Dhoni, Today At Delhi. 🙏— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) March 26, 2019
.
Totally It's 20..!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k6YDLrwcgN
M S Dhoni Fan enters to the field during match 5 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Superkings held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi pic.twitter.com/0oZDQY2GMJ— @Member of a CSK family (@VVahni) March 27, 2019
This, however, isn't the first time Mahi fans have put security in jeopardy to meet the demi-god.
Earlier this month during the second ODI between India vs Australia, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from Dhoni.
A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get and made the fan chase him before finally embracing him.
Coming back to Tuesday's contest, CSK registered a comfortable victory over Delhi Capitals.
Opting to bat, DC's Shikhar Dhawan scored 51 but Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets in no time to restrict Delhi to 147 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Chennai got the job done in 19.4 overs, with Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 32, securing their second victory of the tournament with 6 wickets.
