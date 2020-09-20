Dhoni Got a DRS Call Wrong During MI Vs CSK Match and IPL Fans are Convinced 2020 is 'Cursed'

A year that has already witnessed a pandemic, floods, wildfires, earthquakes; what else could possibly go wrong? Mahendra Singh Dhoni doing an oopsie with a DRS call.

Over the years, Dhoni’s incredible judgement on the Decision Review System (DRS) behind the stumps has led to the system being renamed the 'Dhoni Review System' by his admirers. If Dhoni calls for a review, the batsman is assumedly a gonner. While Dhoni's DRS calls mostly go in his favour, Saturday's IPL clash saw a decision go against him, much to the shock of fans.

After a wait of several months owing to the ensuing coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020's first contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings finally took place in Abu Dhabi. Once Dhoni won the toss, Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma were asked to bat first.

The DRS call that stuck out like a sore thumb occurred in the 14th over of Mumbai Indians' innings. Bowling the fourth delivery of the over, Piyush Chawla trapped Saurabh Tiwary in front of the stumps while the latter tried to go for a massive sweep.

Chawla and Dhoni immediately went up in appeal which was promptly turned down by the umpire. But after a brief discussion with his spinner, Dhoni decided to go upstairs.

The replays backed the on-field umpire's original decision as the ball was clearly missing the off-stump.

That Dhoni got a DRS call wrong had IPL fans convinced that 2020 was, in fact, cursed.

I know a lot has happened in 2020, but I’m an optimistic fella, and now that MSD has got a LBW review wrong I am officially terming this year ‘upside down’ #Dream11IPL — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2020

2020 is the year when Dhoni also gets DRS wrong! — Ipshita Gopinath (@ipshitagopinath) September 19, 2020

Dhoni losing DRS... Oh it's 2020... Understandable — Dhaval Mehta (@iamdhaval29) September 19, 2020

Dhoni getting DRS wrong.2020 for a reason — Gautam Jayasankar (@gjolps) September 19, 2020

Dhoni took the wrong #DRS .How bad could 2020 be ??#IPL2020 — im.abhiii (@AbhijitM1997) September 19, 2020

But Dhoni being Dhoni redeemed himself later on in the game when he was adjudged out for clipping the ball to the keeper on the first delivery he faced on the crease. As he challenged the decision, the replays showed a flat line on the Snickometer, proving it's called 'Dhoni Review System' for a reason.

In the end, Dhoni's CSK managed to cruise to the target of 163 set by defending champions with four deliveries and five wickets to spare.