Dhoni and his stump mic recordings go a long way.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
Dhoni Had a 'Thug Life' Moment When He Schooled Kuldeep Yadav Over Field Change
MS Dhoni (Getty Images)
Tuesday was a special day for the cricket fans.

As Afghanistan pulled off a last over tie against India in the Super Four match in Dubai, Indian fans had a lot to cheer about when they saw Dhoni captaining the Indian side for the 200th time in one-day internationals.

But that wasn't all. Besides being a ball smasher and cool-headed captain, Dhoni is also considered the best wicket-keeper that the game has ever produced. And when he is keeping the stumps, you can expect funny taunts and instructions coming your way.

Remember his "Oye Sree udhar girlfriend nahi hai, idhar aa ja thoda. (Hey Sree, it's not like your girlfriend is over there. Move over here.)" remark to pacer Sreeshant?

So when Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav persisted on a field change against Afghanistan, Dhoni was adamant that he would not give the spinner his choice of field.

To get things going quickly, Dhoni, in his own way, schooled Yadav and said, "Bowling karega ya bowler change kare? (Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?)"

As it turns out, his cheeky remark was recorded on the stump mic and gave Twitterati enough content to giggle about.



















Earlier, Mohammad Shahzad's brilliant century laid the foundation for Afghanistan, as they posted a fighting total of 252-8 in 50 overs.

India responded well after both the openers KL Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) smashed their fifties. India looked on course for an easy win but Afghanistan fought back and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

With the runs drying up and Aftab Alam, Mohammad Nabi chipping in with 2 wickets each, Rashid Khan came to Afghanistan's rescue when he restricted India to cross the finish line by picking up Jadeja's wicket on the second last ball of the 50th over.

The final scorecard read:

india afghanistan
