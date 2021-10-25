Dhoni Had 'Predicted' India's Loss to Pakistan in World Cup Back in 2016

“If you are proud of the fact that hum 11-0 se jeete hain toh ek reality yeh bhi hogi ki hum haarenge kabhi na kabhi haarenge. Chahe aaj haare, dus saal baad haare, bees saal baad haare ya pachas saal baad haare. But you know aisa nahi ho sakhta ki you’ll always keep winning (If you are proud of the fact that we won 11-0 then there is another reality that we will lose at some point in time. Maybe we will lose today, maybe after 20 years or maybe after 50 years. But you know this can’t happen that you’ll always keep winning)." These were the golden words said by Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a press conference in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Some words said by ms dhoni back in 2016 #INDvPAK #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/UA0s2TSd32— Harsh Malhotra (@hmcric45) October 24, 2021

While India, then led by Dhoni, had beaten Pakistan by six wickets, the prediction became a reality on Sunday when Pakistan beat India for the first time ever in the Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets, resulting in India’s first defeat in a World Cup event against Pakistan in 13 meetings, as well as their first-ever ten-wicket loss in T20Is.

Fans completely agreed with Dhoni’s words of wisdom that nothing was permanent in the game of cricket. Here is what some fans had to say.

Dhoni, who is currently the mentor of the Indian cricket team, was seen imparting wisdom to Pakistan players such as Azam and Imad Wasim after the match ended yesterday. Dhoni’s gesture was appreciated on both sides of the border as photos soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter.

Following Sunday’s loss, India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team’s performance wasn’t up to the mark and that they were outplayed in their opening match. “We didn’t execute properly," said Kohli who scored a fighting half-century to push India to a decent total earlier. “Credit where it’s due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and three wickets for 31 runs was not a good start."

