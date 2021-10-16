Dhoni Hugging Sakshi, Daughter Ziva After Winning IPL 2021 is a Photo Worth Framing

Wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva have been a constant in the stands to extend support and cheer for Mahendra Singh Dhoni who, on Friday, led the Chennai Super Kings to yet another IPL victory, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. Having lost the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and they posted a formidable 192, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 86 off 59 balls and handy innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and later Robin Uthappa. KKR began on a high note with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand together as 193 seemed like an easy ask at one stage. However, tight overs from Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from Shardul Thakur in an over changed the course of the match and KKR fell short by 27 runs. And just like that, Dhoni got to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time.
With emotions running high, the stadium and as well as the Internet was painted in CSK’s yellow and it was time for the “Family man" Dhoni to breathe a sigh of relief after a lean last season and embrace his family.
The family posing for the cameras and hugging each other was a wholesome sight for everyone and the photo soon went viral on Twitter.
Wholesome pics @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/IOo9QAgi4h— Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) October 15, 2021
Our family ❤️ @msdhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/P0TGz1onag— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) October 15, 2021
The family that stays together#dhoni #CSKvKKR #ChennaiSuperKings #shardul #ruturaj #WhistlePodu #WhistlePoduArmy #SRK #Venkatesh #Yellove #sakshi #ziva #Raina pic.twitter.com/rM9wxm4OwX— Nitin Kumar Agarwal (@nitinalwz) October 15, 2021
Family Hug @MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/5UmHncapPI— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) October 15, 2021
Wah Such A Lovely Family Pic ❤️So Happy For You @msdhoni Thala Congratulations On This Victory#MSDhoni Forever ❤️⚡#CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dc8NAtgK1A
— Pravallika ❤️ (@IMPravallikaM17) October 16, 2021
Family ❤️#CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/NV0xuElSH8— माहि ❤️ (@sacriptedZindgi) October 15, 2021
Family Goal ❤2018 2021@MSDhoni #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/TD386KCyXh— ⓥⓙⓚⓤⓜⓐⓡᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@ItzVijaykumar) October 15, 2021
Picture of the Day #MSDhoni Family Pic #CSKvsKKR #CSk#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/FM9OvgaKI0— Ala Bezawada Lo (@PrasadKoratanAA) October 15, 2021
“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR," Dhoni said after the glorious victory. “For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."
