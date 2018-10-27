GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5-min read

Dhoni is Left Out of the T20I Squad Against Windies and Australia, Fans Erupt on Twitter

Chief selector MSK Prasad, however, said this was not the end of Dhoni's T20I career.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
MS Dhoni. (Image: PTI)
For the first time in his cricketing career, ace batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been dropped from the Indian T20I squad. As the BCCI announced the names of the players that would be the part team playing the T20 series against the Windies (home) and Australia (away), the former captain's name was dropped amid fan outrage, even while Virat Kohli was benched for three matches against the Caribbean outfit.

Making the announcement late on Friday, chief selector MSK Prasad said that Dhoni is being dropped as the selectors are looking at the second lot of keepers.

"I think we will retain Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat," Prasad said. However, he added that this was not the end of Dhoni's T20 career.

Neverthless, Twitter was desolate with Dhoni's ouster, with many experts questioning BCCI' decision to drop him. Some translated the snub as a precursor to Dhoni's retirement.








 



However, those like commentator Harsha Bhogle and others also said that this may not be such a bad thing for Dhoni.

















Others felt this was the right time to start grooming Rishabh Pant and also celebrated the inclusion of Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem.











But even though the decision was an expected one, fans still could not help control their emotions.

















