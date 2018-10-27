Dhoni is Left Out of the T20I Squad Against Windies and Australia, Fans Erupt on Twitter



Biggest news today’s selection meeting is the absence of MS Dhoni from the Windies & Australia T20 series

The selection committee wants to give enough chances to the 2nd keeper in these 6 T20s. Fair call.



Not wise to write off MSD for he’ll surely be back#INDvWI #INDvAUS



— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2018



And oh, on the non-inclusion of MS Dhoni.

The selectors can couch it how they want, but it is difficult to think of anything other than he has been dropped. If he was performing well, why wthe need to see how back-ups are?



Right call no doubt, *especially* for T20Is.



— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) October 26, 2018

The big news is obviously the absence of MS Dhoni from the T20 squad. The next World T20 isn't till 2020 so this is an acknowledgement that someone else will be behind the stumps there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018



No Dhoni before 2019 WC in limited-overs format and no Dhawan in Australia for Tests. What's going on? https://t.co/PyV8rEKxQ2

— Sudatta (@iSudatta) October 26, 2018

No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018



It isn't such a bad thing. Dhoni's favourite genre had always been the ODI and he will continue there till 2019 post which I expect him to take a call on his future. I am pretty certain he would have been part of this decision

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

My only concern with Dhoni is that he isn't getting, or maybe isn't too keen to get, game time between ODI matches. But he will have the Australia/NZ and home ODIs + the IPL before the World Cup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018



If this is indeed the end of the road for MS Dhoni as a T20 international cricketer, we must pause a while and applaud. That 2007 World T20 and his central role in it will be a big part of the history of Indian cricket.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

Even the Indian T20i team for #AusvInd announced. 17 members. Big NEWS is that Dhoni is NOT in that team too. Might not see Dhoni in India colours for the T20 format again... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018



Dhoni’s absence from T20 teams v West Indies and Australia sends clear message that selectors have been informed about where his focus is and when he wants his international career to end https://t.co/vTBq8fXmAt

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2018

Feel priority for MS Dhoni right now is the 2019 World Cup. So, these few games is the right time to try out the 2nd keeper. When MS Dhoni calls it a day, we would have someone ready for the job with fair number of international games behind the stumps#INDvWI #INDvAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2018



Dhoni's omission from T20 squad means world cup 2019 is the last stop for the legend. Since world T20 is in 2020, right time for India to groom Rishabh Pant in that position. Happy that Rohit is back in Test place but Vijay back is a shocker.

— G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) October 26, 2018

Right now...Rishabh is No.1 Test and T20 wicketkeeper in India... in shortest and longest format...with Parthiv and not long back Karthik as his back-up. And yet, he has to field in ODIs because of Dhoni. Says a lot about Dhoni's quality. Will know his worth when not around — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) October 26, 2018



Amid the Dhoni decision, it's great to see another Jharkhand player finally getting his due. Shahbaz Nadeem has been knocking on the doors for a few years now.

— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 26, 2018

Amidst all the rheotic over Dhoni's omission from T20s, happy that Shahbaz Nadeem has got a look in for T20s along with Krunal Pandya. Nadeem has been way too consistent and successful in T20s and IPL. But 5 spinners in a T20 squad is unprecedented. — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) October 26, 2018



#Dhoni All other world teams want to play DHONI cricket but except india pic.twitter.com/xGL03ftqY5

— NagaRjuna Reddy (@NagaRjuna07183) October 27, 2018

Ms Dhoni dropped from upcoming 6 t20.😭#WeWantDhoniBackInT20 Let's share it maximum & start a trending #RIPBCCI Plz support MSDIANS🙏 pic.twitter.com/77S9fX8ff2 — Dhoni PradeeP (@Pradeep85848172) October 27, 2018



This is MSD for you guys.

Show this to all the haters.#Dhoni #INDvsWI MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/p6xttK33Pk

— Troll (@sabtrolled) October 27, 2018

The More You Hate... The More He Rise... You Can Drop Him But He Never Drop Ms Dhoni 🏏💙#MSDhoni ...(jst see that his Full Body In air For a while)#INDvWIN #INDVSWI pic.twitter.com/3B4pL4vU7z — MaनYO🇮🇳 (@manyo_rajput) October 27, 2018

No matter what the situation is#WeStandByDhoni FOREVER pic.twitter.com/l9y3oyYqkk — Troll Dhoni Haters Telugu Version #TDHTV (@TDHTVofficial) October 27, 2018

For the first time in his cricketing career, ace batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been dropped from the Indian T20I squad. As the BCCI announced the names of the players that would be the part team playing the T20 series against the Windies (home) and Australia (away), the former captain's name was dropped amid fan outrage, even while Virat Kohli was benched for three matches against the Caribbean outfit.Making the announcement late on Friday, chief selector MSK Prasad said that Dhoni is being dropped as the selectors are looking at the second lot of keepers."I think we will retain Rishabh [Pant] and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat," Prasad said. However, he added that this was not the end of Dhoni's T20 career.Neverthless, Twitter was desolate with Dhoni's ouster, with many experts questioning BCCI' decision to drop him. Some translated the snub as a precursor to Dhoni's retirement.However, those like commentator Harsha Bhogle and others also said that this may not be such a bad thing for Dhoni.Others felt this was the right time to start grooming Rishabh Pant and also celebrated the inclusion of Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem.But even though the decision was an expected one, fans still could not help control their emotions.