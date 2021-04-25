buzz

Dhoni-Kohli's 'Reunion' Photo During CSK vs RCB Clash Made Fans Forget About IPL Rivalry

Disney + Hotstar (Twitter screengrab).

Photos of Dhoni chatting up with Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2021 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday warmed the hearts of cricket fans on Twitter.

You’ve seen them share the dressing room for Team India on countless occasions. But watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same frame as Virat Kohli as they battle each other out in IPL 2021 brought the biggest smile on the faces of loyal cricket fans in India. On Sunday, the table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore met up with the mighty Chennai Super Kings for the much-awaited clash. The two legends of the game, Dhoni and Kohli were snapped together during the toss which was won by Mahi who elected to bat first. Touted as the “reunion" by the fans, the photo of the IPL skippers sharing a few words with each other went viral across Twitter.

Meanwhile, an all-round Ravindra Jadeja show helped Chennai Super Kings humble table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai as they handed RCB their first defeat of the season. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 69 runs.

Chasing 192, Virat Kohli’s RCB could only make 122/9 as CSK bowlers led by Ravindra Jadeja ran through RCB’s batting line-up. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets in his allotted four overs, giving away just 13 runs. He was also involved in a run-out that sent Dan Christian back to the pavilion.

Earlier, Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the last over of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) innings to take them to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

first published:April 25, 2021, 20:31 IST