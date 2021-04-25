Dhoni-Kohli's 'Reunion' Photo During CSK vs RCB Clash Made Fans Forget About IPL Rivalry

You’ve seen them share the dressing room for Team India on countless occasions. But watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same frame as Virat Kohli as they battle each other out in IPL 2021 brought the biggest smile on the faces of loyal cricket fans in India. On Sunday, the table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore met up with the mighty Chennai Super Kings for the much-awaited clash. The two legends of the game, Dhoni and Kohli were snapped together during the toss which was won by Mahi who elected to bat first. Touted as the “reunion" by the fans, the photo of the IPL skippers sharing a few words with each other went viral across Twitter.

The love and respect for both of them is un-parallel : Virat Kohli + MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/ggQDbrgb5K— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 25, 2021

Greatest Names of Indian cricket in this generation, Virat Kohli and Ms Dhoni. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fYXoUZrTpJ— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 25, 2021

The way Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were conversing after the toss … 😍❤️!!#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/WxXCFTKENr— Shiva (@Billa_Shiva_) April 25, 2021

Their Fans Are Fighting But Deep Down Real Cricket Fans Knows Kohli and Dhoni Are Two Best Cricketer Of This Era #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/4NsL6YqOWL — Flash ⚡⚡ (@Flashv07) April 25, 2021

Two biggest names in Indian cricket this generation: Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/IsWHtVzZzp— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

A picture to watch out for ❤M S Dhoni & Virat Kohli#Mahirat #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/ssCv1SAepU — Ganesh Karekar (@imGkarekar) April 25, 2021

The two Great Legend's of Indian Cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/Yh8jSdBBnH— Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, an all-round Ravindra Jadeja show helped Chennai Super Kings humble table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai as they handed RCB their first defeat of the season. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 69 runs.

Chasing 192, Virat Kohli’s RCB could only make 122/9 as CSK bowlers led by Ravindra Jadeja ran through RCB’s batting line-up. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets in his allotted four overs, giving away just 13 runs. He was also involved in a run-out that sent Dan Christian back to the pavilion.

Earlier, Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the last over of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) innings to take them to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

