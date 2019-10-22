Dhoni Made a Cameo After India's Thumping Test Win and Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing

Former skipper and local Ranchi boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the Indian dressing room with his presence after India registered its first-ever Test whitewash (3-0) over the touring Faf du Plessis side South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Tuesday.

Staring at a certain defeat and after putting up a meagre score of 162 in their first innings, South Africa came out to bat on the fourth day of the third Test at 133/8, still trailing India by 203 runs.

2 overs later, South Africa was back in the pavilion as debutant Shabaz Nadeem picked the final two wickets in two consecutive deliveries to end Proteas' horrific run in the now-concluded Test series.

The victory was a special one, especially as Team India registered its 11th straight win at home. While the celebrations were underway, fans were in for a treat as they spotted Dhoni making a cameo in the dressing room.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri was ecstatic with Dhoni's presence and wrote, "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win"

Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/P1XKR0iobZ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2019

As for the fans, the sight of Dhoni, who hung up his Test boots in 2014, was an occasion to celebrate.

From no where to top most cricketer #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/b7PtrApwSI — Hemanth Satya (@hemanthkalk) October 22, 2019

But the fun had only begun.

During a media interaction after Ranchi win, when current skipper Virat Kohli was questioned by a journalist to shed light on "Dhoni's future", Kohli was at his candid best.

Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? Virat: Be our guest #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/HLdDYX3Pxn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical ever since India's semi-final exit in 2019's 50-over World Cup, has been a topic of discussion among cricket fraternity.

Recently, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly said he would talk to the Indian selectors and skipper Virat Kohli, seeking clarity on the future of Dhoni.

