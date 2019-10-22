Dhoni Made a Cameo After India's Thumping Test Win and Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
India registered its first-ever Test whitewash (3-0) over South Africa in Ranchi on Tuesday and Dhoni was around to celebrate the fantastic victory.
Photo tweeted by @BCCI.
Former skipper and local Ranchi boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the Indian dressing room with his presence after India registered its first-ever Test whitewash (3-0) over the touring Faf du Plessis side South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Tuesday.
Staring at a certain defeat and after putting up a meagre score of 162 in their first innings, South Africa came out to bat on the fourth day of the third Test at 133/8, still trailing India by 203 runs.
2 overs later, South Africa was back in the pavilion as debutant Shabaz Nadeem picked the final two wickets in two consecutive deliveries to end Proteas' horrific run in the now-concluded Test series.
The victory was a special one, especially as Team India registered its 11th straight win at home. While the celebrations were underway, fans were in for a treat as they spotted Dhoni making a cameo in the dressing room.
Look who's here 😍 pic.twitter.com/whS24IK4Ir— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019
India's head coach Ravi Shastri was ecstatic with Dhoni's presence and wrote, "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win"
Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/P1XKR0iobZ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2019
As for the fans, the sight of Dhoni, who hung up his Test boots in 2014, was an occasion to celebrate.
Our World @msdhoni Captured With His New Beast At JSCA Today !! ❤️Look At The Craze !! ❤️#MSDhoni #Dhoni #Mahi #MSD #Ranchi #TeamIndia #Beast #Love #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IDZHHSe1TQ— Aabhas Raj (@CultMSDian) October 22, 2019
Thala pic.twitter.com/Bf1wl6Pl8s— Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019
From no where to top most cricketer #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/b7PtrApwSI— Hemanth Satya (@hemanthkalk) October 22, 2019
தலைவா pic.twitter.com/rsHFWx6KCX— தல viNo MSD ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@killerViNo07) October 22, 2019
Watching Dhoni in Indian dressing room. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/14Bc4oSzE2— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) October 22, 2019
But the fun had only begun.
During a media interaction after Ranchi win, when current skipper Virat Kohli was questioned by a journalist to shed light on "Dhoni's future", Kohli was at his candid best.
Reporter: When in Ranchi, a visit to the local boy's crib beckons? Virat: Be our guest #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/HLdDYX3Pxn— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2019
Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical ever since India's semi-final exit in 2019's 50-over World Cup, has been a topic of discussion among cricket fraternity.
Recently, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly said he would talk to the Indian selectors and skipper Virat Kohli, seeking clarity on the future of Dhoni.
