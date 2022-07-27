CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dhoni Made Cameo on Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live and Thala Fans Rejoiced With Memes
Dhoni Made Cameo on Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live and Thala Fans Rejoiced With Memes

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 10:43 IST

Dhoni broke the Internet after he appeared on Rishabh Pant's Instagram live where Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were also present. (Rishabh Pant / Instagram)

Dhoni appeared on Rishabh Pant's Instagram Live for a few seconds and Thala fans couldn't keep calm.

It was a usual day on the Internet when Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant decided to do an Instagram live on Tuesday and managed to bring a smile on a lot of cricket fans’ faces. Why? Because veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a brief cameo on Pant’s Insta live where Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were also present. Seeing Dhoni, a ridiculously private person despite his popularity, smiled and waved back at his former teammates- a video of which went insanely viral on microblogging site Twitter.

It all began when Pant dialled up Dhoni and the Insta live request was accepted by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

Once Sakshi turned the phone towards Dhoni, he did wave hi to his former teammates before quickly turning off the session.

“Bhaiya ko rakho thodi der live par (Keep him online for some time),” said Pant even as Rohit and Suryakumar began laughing remembering how much Dhoni avoids limelight.

The exchange was shared all across social media and Dhoni’s cameo was turned into memes.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently involved in a three-match ODI series against West Indies which they lead 2-0. The third and final ODI will be played in Port of Spain on Wednesday with the Shikhar Dhawan-led team eyeing a clean sweep.

first published:July 27, 2022, 10:39 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 10:43 IST