2-MIN READ

'Helicopter Has Landed': Dhoni Mentoring India in T20 World Cup Has Memes Flying

Dhoni will mentor Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. (Screenshot from mashup by @AskRishabh)

Dhoni will mentor Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in October.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back. The former Indian skipper who captained the Indian side which won the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 against Pakistan, 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka, and the Champions Trophy vs England has a new job to do: mentor the Men in Blue in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which commences next month. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said current captain Virat Kohli supported the move to have Dhoni with the side for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“I spoke to him when I was in Dubai and he agreed to mentor the team," Shah said when announcing the World Cup squad.

Mahi fans who obsess with every appearance he makes on and off the field had a lot to cheer about.

And the fans showered their love for Dhoni through fitting memes.

Meanwhile, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in the 15-member squad that also includes additional spinner Varun Chakravarthy who only made his international T20 debut this year.

The World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14.

first published:September 09, 2021, 10:38 IST