'Helicopter Has Landed': Dhoni Mentoring India in T20 World Cup Has Memes Flying

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back. The former Indian skipper who captained the Indian side which won the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 against Pakistan, 2011 World Cup win against Sri Lanka, and the Champions Trophy vs England has a new job to do: mentor the Men in Blue in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which commences next month. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said current captain Virat Kohli supported the move to have Dhoni with the side for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“I spoke to him when I was in Dubai and he agreed to mentor the team," Shah said when announcing the World Cup squad.

Mahi fans who obsess with every appearance he makes on and off the field had a lot to cheer about.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will reunite at the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2019 World Cup semi finals.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2021

MS Dhoni will play IPL 2021 as the captain of CSK and then travel with team India's as their mentor in the T20 World Cup. This is gonna be huge addition for India.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2021

And the fans showered their love for Dhoni through fitting memes.

When I see MS Dhoni's name as a mentor for #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhV92WbY3u— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) September 8, 2021

I am not a Cricket Expert.But…… pic.twitter.com/fxiZIXJB3G — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) September 8, 2021

Mentor Singh Dhoni!— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 8, 2021

Dhoni is back in Indian Dressing Room as a mentor❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIcHmDEVJW— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) September 8, 2021

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

Dhoni coming back to Indian dressing room with a different role. pic.twitter.com/KVg246YELP— Savage (@CutestFunniest) September 8, 2021

#T20WorldCupDhoni's fans on their way to give all the credit to Dhoni after winning the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/LkaCkq6vp9— अभ्या_मित्रा (@Abhya__) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in the 15-member squad that also includes additional spinner Varun Chakravarthy who only made his international T20 debut this year.

The World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14.

